Ford recalls 774,696 Explorer SUV over possible steering control problem





Ford Motor Co. announced three safety recalls in North America on Friday, including nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a problem that could lead to loss of steering control and thus increase the risk of an accident. The Explorer recall includes approximately 774,696 2013-2017 vehicles that could experience a cross-axle ball joint seizure that could cause the rear suspension link to rupture. Ford said affected vehicles could experience a thud, unusual handling or a misaligned rear wheel. A fractured tail link “dramatically decreases steering control, increasing the risk of an accident,” the company said. The recall involves approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China, 25,257 in Ford’s international markets group, 13,162 in Europe and 190 in South America. “In the United States, affected vehicles are located in high corrosion conditions as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or in areas with a combination of winter cold with high relative humidity and heavy use of road salt. “the automaker said in a statement. Release. Notifications to owners will begin the week of August 23. Dealers will inspect the thru-axle ball joint, replace it if necessary, and replace the links with a revised design part. The Ford reference number for the recall is 21S32. Ford said it is aware of six injury claims in North America related to the issue. Meanwhile, the automaker has also issued a safety recall for approximately 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with a 3.0-liter engine. Ford said the battery wire harness in vehicles may not have been properly secured, allowing contact with the A / C compressor pulley. Over time, this pulley can rub through the insulation in the wire harness, making contact with a circuit, and creating a risk of short circuit or fire. The recall involves 36,258 vehicles in North America, 2,601 in Ford’s international markets group and 2,136 in China. Ford said he was not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to the issue. Notifications to owners will begin the week of July 30. The Ford reference number for the recall is 21S34. The automaker is also recalling approximately 34,939 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles equipped with a 6.7-liter engine and a single rear axle. The recall stems from what the automaker described as a “rear axle housing spring seat interface weld problem.” Affected vehicles may experience rear transmission disconnection, according to Ford. Drivers may experience vibrations and / or jerks when driving at freeway speeds and / or chills when accelerating. If the driveshaft disconnects, drivers may experience a loss of engine power while driving or a loss of the transmission’s parking function if the parking brake is not applied, increasing the risk of accident. The recall involves 34,855 vehicles in North America, with the remainder belonging to Ford’s international markets group. Ford said he was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. The automaker will begin notifying vehicle owners the week of August 16. Dealers will inspect the rear axle; if it is deformed, the axle housing will be replaced. If not, the dealer will perform a weld repair on the spring seats. The Ford reference number for the recall is 21S31. [email protected] Twitter: @JGrzelewski

