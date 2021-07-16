Scholar led the London Stock Exchange into the modern era

Nicholas Goodison, a self-proclaimed scholar who would have seemed more at home in a university library than in a trading room, led the London Stock Exchange into a much more competitive era in 1986.

After Mr Goodison was elected president of the stock exchange in 1976, the UK antitrust authorities pressured the institution to do away with fixed brokerage commissions, which discouraged competition and made the purchase and the sale of expensive securities according to international standards, notably those of New York, whose fixed commissions have been abolished. in 1975. Rather than fighting regulators in court, Mr. Goodison chose to negotiate an agreement to phase out fixed fees by the end of 1986.

Dubbed the Big Bang, this deregulation scheme has also enabled foreigners to buy full control of London stock brokers. Large investment and commercial banks in the United States and Europe took it upon themselves to buy the small partnerships that had long conducted business majestically from their wood-paneled offices. E-commerce has replaced face-to-face transactions. Historic brokerage firms such as Scrimgeour Kemp-Gee and L. Messel have evolved into financial conglomerates.

Although the changes made the stock market less strangely British, Mr Goodison argued that they were essential to maintaining London’s competitiveness as an international financial center.

Mr. Goodison, who also wrote a definitive history of ancient barometers, died on July 6. He was 87 years old.

A 1988 profile in Financial Director magazine described Mr. Goodison as tall and incredibly thin, with a propensity to repeatedly cross and uncross his arms and legs, which rather makes you think of a tangled ball of string trying to pull itself apart. ride up. His face, the magazine reported, had an air of perpetual sadness that is not relieved even when he smiles.

He rose to fame enough to appear on the BBC’s radio program Desert Island Discs in 1987. In that program he offered a selection of classical music and opera that he would choose if stranded on an island. deserted. As for the book he wanted, he chose the full Oxford English Dictionary. If you ever open it, you’ll never do it again, he said. You will wander from word to word.

Nicholas Proctor Goodison was born on May 16, 1934 in Radlett, near London. His father and his paternal grandfather were stockbrokers.

He studied the classics at Kings College, Cambridge. During the school holidays, he works at the family brokerage house HE Goodison, founded by his paternal grandfather. From his first experiences there, he later remembered the terrible old shabby office in the city [Londons financial district], covered in dust, with straight desks along the walls.

Although tempted by an academic career, he decided to try working in the family business after finishing his studies. In a few years, he made friends and chose to stay. Through mergers, the company became Quilter Goodison.

While chairman of the scholarship, Mr. Goodison earned a doctorate in architecture and art history from Kings College.

The purchase of a barometer piqued his interest in the history of devices. After researching the subject, Mr Goodison said, it was obvious that I knew more about barometers than [what could be found in] any published book. He therefore wrote the English Barometers 1680-1860. He has also written a book on Matthew Boulton, an ornamental maker and pioneer of the Industrial Revolution.

People always used to ask what an academic like me did with money, The Times of London said, citing Mr Goodison. I always said, it’s not with money, but with people. When you manage private accounts, you are like a family doctor.