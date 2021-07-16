The Stevanato Group celebrates its initial public offering and its first day of listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)





PIOMBINO DESE, Italy – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Stevanato Group SpA (the Company) celebrates today its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol STVN. Founded by Giovanni Stevanato in 1949, the company is one of the world’s leading providers of containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science industries. It is an honor for the Stevanato Group to join the New York Stock Exchange and to begin the next chapter in our history, said Franco Stevanato, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Stevanato Group. The needs of our customers have always been a driving force in our decision making in the markets we serve. Listing is the next logical step for our company and will allow us to further strengthen our integrated offering, increase market penetration in our business segments and accelerate growth. I am proud of what we have accomplished and excited for our future as a listed company. It is a very exciting time for the Stevanato group, commented Franco Moro, CEO of the Stevanato group. Our top priority remains to drive continuous innovation through our unique engineering services to produce the highest quality drug containment and delivery solutions, to simplify healthcare for patients around the world. Moro continued, As a listed company, we intend to continue to strengthen our leadership position in the drug development and distribution value chain by investing more in research and development and expanding our global footprint and capabilities. . The Stevanato Group leadership team will commemorate the company’s listing by ringing the NYSE opening bell on Tuesday, July 20.e, 2021. About the Stevanato Group Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is one of the world’s leading providers of containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group offers an integrated end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that meet the needs of customers throughout the life cycle of medicines at every stage of development, clinical and commercial. The core capabilities of the Stevanato Group in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are at the heart of its ability to deliver value-added solutions to customers. For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend to”, “plan”, “estimate”, “aim”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “target” and similar expressions (or negative) identify some of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding, among other things, the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and performance. sector in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to occur. of the Company are materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are related to factors that the Company is not in a position to control or estimate with precision, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants. , the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company’s ability to continue to fund itself to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or trends or conditions economic or technological. In particular, the Company may decide not to proceed with an initial public offering within the timeframe it currently expects or not to proceed at all, due to a number of important potential factors, including conditions in the US capital markets, negative global economic conditions, negative developments in the Company’s activity, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on such statements, particularly in relation to a contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

