Asana and Twilio have joined the Eric Ries Long Term Fellowship. The Lean Startup author says this is just the start.

LTSE founder Eric Ries sees his exchange as helping avert a global “calamity”.

At the end of June, two public companies, Asana and Twilio, plans announced list on an alternative exchange, called the Long Term Exchange, which seeks to encourage long-term thinking in public companies by aligning them with like-minded investors.

Both already public, Asanas and Twilios CEOs Dustin Moskovitz and Jeff Lawson already had close ties to LTSE creator Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup. But neither is a market light. Shares of Asana, which offers software for the workplace, rose 127% from a year ago, giving the Moskovitz company a market cap of around $ 11 billion. Twilio, meanwhile, has seen its cloud communications software appreciate 68% in the past year, good for a market cap of $ 64 billion.

In an interview, the highlights of which were first reported in the Midas Touch newsletter, Ries laid out his vision for LTSE and why he expects more companies, including those led by strangers join over time.

Imagine a hypothetical exchange running alongside the Nasdaq and the NYSE, only buyers are locked into five or ten year transactions that are traceable and visible to the public. That’s pretty much what Ries envisioned a decade ago and that’s not what LTSE is today. This is because in order to operate legally as a registered exchange, LTSE must participate in the facilitation of transactions of each listed share; he cannot list the exclusive actions of his fiefdom, nor limit the exchanges of actions.

What LTSE can do: Certify companies, alongside FINRA, which commits to taking measurable steps to commit to LTSE’s five principles of sustainability, growth and long-term success. Buyers of shares listed on LTSE can then choose to identify themselves through the Ries Company, which also offers software to companies to attempt to track ownership of its shares.

Participating companies must provide agreed measurable metrics by which they will adhere to the principles of the LTSE, says Ries. These principles include provisions regarding stakeholders, long-term strategy, executive and board compensation, board composition and oversight, and investor relations. Failure to comply is punishable as securities fraud. It’s a way for companies to make promises the public can trust, says Ries.

Meanwhile, LTSE is also a software company. Ries and his team provide software for companies to track their performance on such goals and get a better idea of ​​who their investor base is. Investors who declare themselves through the LTSE as long-term holders are more likely to gain influence with the companies they support, says Ries: Investors want to be able to talk to companies and be taken seriously.

The LTSE can legally solicit participants since last fall. And it’s no coincidence that the first two to sign up were Asana and Twilio. Ries has personally invested in Asana, while Moskovitz and Lawson have personally invested in LTSE. But while the CEOs of both companies had a level of trust in Ries and what he was building, they withdrew from the due diligence process, according to Ries.

I’m flattered that they would like me so much that they would put their multi-billion dollar businesses and net worth at risk out of personal loyalty to me, he says.

LTSE is not for profit. But its creator Ries argues that his brand of stakeholder capitalism is part of a higher-stakes battle. We have a civilization on a collision course with physics. There are catastrophic results in our not-so-distant future, unless we make some really big changes, he says.

And it’s no surprise that the investor and the startup advisor think a big part of the answer lies with tech companies. It’s about creating a financial infrastructure to keep that in mind [of innovation] alive, even as they become a public enterprise, he says.

But such ambitions have set LTSE high for success. There is the company, which will need more companies to sign up and pay for LTSE software services, with no personal loyalty to Ries. And then there is its impact. Will companies be able to trace changes in their strategy back to their participation in LTSE? It could have been easier if Ries’ original vision for such an exchange was achievable.

The even more important question is whether such policies put in place by publicly traded companies can prove to be measurable drivers of all the changes that would be needed to avert such a catastrophe, social, political, climatic or otherwise.