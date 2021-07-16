Unemployment in California remains stable in June, job gains slow





Unemployment in California remained stable in June as the state continues to recover from losses from the pandemic, although the pace of job creation has slowed as workers take their time to re-enter the workforce. After four consecutive months of adding more than 100,000 jobs per month, June recorded gains of 73,500 jobs, state officials reported on Friday . The states unemployment rate remained stable at 7.7% as a larger workforce offset job gains. The state’s employment development department revised the May unemployment figure to 7.7%, from 7.9%. The problem has shifted from a weak demand for workers to a supply problem. Economist Lynn Reaser The latest jobs figures still point to the continued recovery in the economy after the state dropped COVID-19 restrictions on businesses from June 15, and as people venture more into restaurants and theme parks and that travel resumes. California typically added between 15,000 and 25,000 jobs each month, before the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. The state had 16.42 million jobs in June. Eight of 11 industrial sectors created jobs last month, led by recreation and hospitality, which added 44,000 new jobs. Over the past five months, this sector has been the state’s fastest growing industry, thanks to restaurant re-hires and the rise of tourism. The construction industry lost the most jobs in June, but some economists said it was likely a temporary hitch on the way to recovery, not a trend. The sector has lost 3,000 jobs, mostly foundation and outside contractors, according to EDD. Economists have said the recovery is now based more on recruiting jobs than creating them. Workers appear to be returning to the workforce more slowly than in previous recessions, as states’ labor pool is still below its pre-pandemic level. California’s employment engine made further headway in June, but the problem has shifted from weak demand for workers to weak supply, said Lynn Reaser, an economist at Point Loma University. Nazarene from San Diego. Los Angeles County has followed similar trends. Total employment increased from 28,700 to 4,209,900, and leisure and hospitality jobs led the gains, adding 14,300 jobs. In June, the county still had one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, at 10.6%, from 10.7% revised in May. Nancy Wheatley, director of Bahia Marine Inc., a sailboat rigging and marine hardware store in Huntington Beach, has struggled to fill an entry-level position since April. The position is for an assistant to a master rigger, someone with a mechanical mind to help a boat specialist on jobs, no experience necessary. Normally, getting people through the door with an application isn’t difficult, said Wheatley, who typically fills those positions within weeks. His son Ben, the company’s master rigger, has had to do the job alone in the meantime. More than three months into his search, Wheatley is still looking to fill the position – it’s been exceptionally difficult lately.

