Business
Fathom to go public on the New York Stock Exchange thanks to SPAC merger
Fathom digital manufacturing companyannounced that it would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange following a business combination with the ad hoc acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp.
The cutting-edge manufacturing company plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ticker symbol FDMG. CORE Industrial Partners will remain the company’s largest shareholder, with CEO Ryan Martin, CFO Mark Frost, CFO Rich Stump and Chairman TJ Chung continuing in all of their roles.
Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Fathom has established itself as a leading provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services, with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity in 12 facilities. The company uses proprietary software to combine its in-house additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. With over 90 large platform additive manufacturing systems, Fathom offers 3D printing services for polymers and metals, while also having CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication and injection molding capabilities.
Fathom intends to use the proceeds of the Altimar transaction and subsequent IPO to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities. With the support of former executives from GE, 3M and Chrysler on its board of directors, Fathom believes it is well positioned as a buyer of choice for other companies and has a strong pipeline of ‘potential acquisitions in place.
The Boards of Directors of Fathom and Altimar have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which will be finalized subject to customary closing conditions before year end. The transaction is valued at a pro forma enterprise value of $ 1.5 billion and will be funded by a combination of Altimars cash in trust and a fully committed common stock PIPE of $ 80 million at 10, $ 00 per share.
With Industry 4.0 taking off, we believe Fathom is on the cusp of a significant growth opportunity, and we are delighted to partner with Altimar as we debut in the public market and move into our next chapter, commented Ryan Martin, CEO of Fathom. With our strong business profile and strong balance sheet, we see an opportunity to continue to develop our capabilities in both on-demand additive manufacturing and advanced traditional manufacturing. Product lifecycles are so much shorter than they were five years ago, and businesses need an advanced on-demand manufacturing partner who can act quickly and meet all of their requirements without sacrificing the quality. We believe we are well positioned to become that manufacturing partner of choice for more customers.
Tom Wasserman, Chairman and CEO of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, added: We evaluated a wide range of potential targets, but it became clear to us in our research that Fathoms’ ideal blend of speed, scalability, scale and financial strength positions it to become a player in the field. leading edge in the modern manufacturing market. As more companies realize the benefits of on-demand manufacturing, we believe Fathoms’ multi-year lead has created a high barrier to entry that few peers can cross. Ryan and his experienced team have built a business with a promising growth trajectory.
Want to discuss ? Join the conversation on theGlobal additive manufacturing community discord.
Get yourFREE print subscriptionto TCT magazine.
Join us at TCT 3Sixty,theevent for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, September 28-30 at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AMtechnology in action and learn from experts and end users at our CPD Certified Conference.Register for free now.
Sources
2/ https://www.tctmagazine.com/additive-manufacturing-3d-printing-news/latest-additive-manufacturing-3d-printing-news/fathom-to-go-public-on-new-york-stock-exchange-through-spac-_1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]