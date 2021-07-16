Fathom to go public on the New York Stock Exchange thanks to SPAC merger

Fathom digital manufacturing companyannounced that it would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange following a business combination with the ad hoc acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp.

The cutting-edge manufacturing company plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ticker symbol FDMG. CORE Industrial Partners will remain the company’s largest shareholder, with CEO Ryan Martin, CFO Mark Frost, CFO Rich Stump and Chairman TJ Chung continuing in all of their roles.

Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Fathom has established itself as a leading provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services, with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity in 12 facilities. The company uses proprietary software to combine its in-house additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. With over 90 large platform additive manufacturing systems, Fathom offers 3D printing services for polymers and metals, while also having CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication and injection molding capabilities.

Fathom intends to use the proceeds of the Altimar transaction and subsequent IPO to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities. With the support of former executives from GE, 3M and Chrysler on its board of directors, Fathom believes it is well positioned as a buyer of choice for other companies and has a strong pipeline of ‘potential acquisitions in place.

The Boards of Directors of Fathom and Altimar have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which will be finalized subject to customary closing conditions before year end. The transaction is valued at a pro forma enterprise value of $ 1.5 billion and will be funded by a combination of Altimars cash in trust and a fully committed common stock PIPE of $ 80 million at 10, $ 00 per share.

With Industry 4.0 taking off, we believe Fathom is on the cusp of a significant growth opportunity, and we are delighted to partner with Altimar as we debut in the public market and move into our next chapter, commented Ryan Martin, CEO of Fathom. With our strong business profile and strong balance sheet, we see an opportunity to continue to develop our capabilities in both on-demand additive manufacturing and advanced traditional manufacturing. Product lifecycles are so much shorter than they were five years ago, and businesses need an advanced on-demand manufacturing partner who can act quickly and meet all of their requirements without sacrificing the quality. We believe we are well positioned to become that manufacturing partner of choice for more customers.

Tom Wasserman, Chairman and CEO of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, added: We evaluated a wide range of potential targets, but it became clear to us in our research that Fathoms’ ideal blend of speed, scalability, scale and financial strength positions it to become a player in the field. leading edge in the modern manufacturing market. As more companies realize the benefits of on-demand manufacturing, we believe Fathoms’ multi-year lead has created a high barrier to entry that few peers can cross. Ryan and his experienced team have built a business with a promising growth trajectory.

