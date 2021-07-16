State has the most new daily cases in a month

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Statesman Journal is making this daily coronavirus update free to read.To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

We’ll update this story with the latest news on the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Friday, July 16.

Oregon has the most new daily cases in a month

Oregon on Friday recorded its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases for a day in a month with 369, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The last time the state had so many cases was on June 10, when 370 were reported.

Polk County on Friday recorded its highest number of new cases in two months with 15. The county reported 23 cases on May 13.

Marion County has registered 28 new cases.

Oregon has recorded a cumulative total of 211,998 reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Other new cases have been reported in Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Joséphine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8) counties.