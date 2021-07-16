Why AMC, GameStop, and Newegg were everywhere today





What happened Stocks of meme were on the move Friday with AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) resuming its decline, falling 3% on the day and closing the week down 25%, while other stocks even GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Trade in new eggs (NASDAQ: NEGG) did better, increasing by 1.6% and 15.8% respectively. So what The momentum that kept AMC stocks in the air has weakened considerably in recent weeks, causing stocks to lose more than half of their value. There was no specific cause for the fall, but it is evident that the “diamond hands” that the theater operator’s “monkeys” wielded are losing their luster. Still, AMC’s stock has risen more than 260% in the past three months and is 1,600% higher since the start of the year. GameStop’s stock has also fallen and is down 25% over the past four weeks, also without news, although video game stock arguably has better growth prospects than AMC. Newegg, on the other hand, only recently went public through a reverse merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, but was quickly adopted as a cause of action meme. As options trading became available, contracts were scarce and traders pushed the stock up to nearly $ 80 per share. While the tech-driven online retailer quickly returned to earth, losing more than 60% of its value, today’s rebound was not based on any apparent company-specific news. Now what Since trading in so-called memes stocks is not based on company fundamentals, stocks will be volatile, going up and down according to the whims of the market, and movements should be treated as background noise.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/16/why-amc-gamestop-and-newegg-were-all-over-the-plac/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos