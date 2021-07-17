Watch Now: Rivian Postpones Delivery of Electric Trucks to September | Business

NORMAL Rivian Automotive announced on Friday that delivery of the company’s first electric truck will be delayed until September due to massive disruptions in global supply chains.

“The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a bigger aggravating effect than expected,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in an email to clients at Rivian on Friday. “Everything from the construction of facilities and the installation of equipment to the supply of vehicle components (especially semiconductors) has been affected by the pandemic.”

Scaringe added that building three new vehicles during the set-up of its normal production facility is “a complex orchestra of coordinated and interconnected activities where small problems can translate into ramp delays.”

This is the second time that the electric vehicle maker has pushed back deliveries of the R1T, which was originally scheduled to hit the road in June.

A shortage of semiconductors, many of which are made in Asia, has caused widespread ripples in several industries around the world.

“It’s everything from building facilities to vehicle components, procurement and just about anything that could be affected by our coming out of a pandemic,” said Zach Dietmeier, a door – Rivian’s speech. “We are not the only ones in the world to face it, everyone is.”

Rivian builds the former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in the west of Normal, bought for $ 16 million from a company in liquidation in January 2017. It employs more than 2,100 in Normal and 7,000 worldwide.

The plant has two production lines currently producing vehicles, one for producing both the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV, and a second line for its commercial vans. Rivian has built hundreds of vehicles during its validation process, many of which were spotted in testing.

I’ve been asked why we don’t deliver these vehicles or why we keep testing rather than delivering, Scaringe said. We believe it is essential both to our long term success and to your ultimate satisfaction that the quality and robustness of our launch products really set the tone for what to expect from us as a brand.

Scaringe acknowledged that the company needs to communicate with customers more frequently about deliveries. He said Rivian representatives will continue to contact customers to schedule deliveries and answer questions.

Rivian is coordinating a multi-city, multi-format driving program scheduled to begin in September. Rivian charging stations and service centers are expected to be built in several communities and the company is planning future community events.

Finally, I have spent a lot of time in the R1T and R1S in just about every environment imaginable, and I am delighted that you experience the combination of refinement, capability and performance, it will be worth it. ‘wait,’ Scaringe said.

Rivian also makes 100,000 electric vehicles for Amazon, scheduled for delivery next year.

The semiconductor shortage has also slowed the Ford assembly plant in Chicago, where the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor SUVs are manufactured, this spring. The Belvidere assembly plant near Rockford, where the Jeep Cherokee SUV is made, also closed in March due to the issue.