Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,985.54, down 198.18 points.) The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Down $ 1.77, or 1.37%, to $ 127.54 on 9.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 81 cents, or 2.97 percent, to $ 26.47 on 5.8 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 5.33 percent, to $ 4.26 on 5.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 18 cents, or 0.75%, to $ 23.98 on 4.9 million shares. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Down 35 cents, or 6.54 percent, to $ 5 on 4.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 4.31 percent, to $ 10.22 on 4.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Brookfield Property Partners LP. (TSX: BPY.UN). Down 17 cents to $ 23.75. Brookfield Property Partners LP says unitholders voted to approve a transaction that will see Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquire the stake in the company it does not already own and privatize the real estate company. The deal was supported by 99.06 percent of all votes cast and 97.79 percent of votes cast by minority unitholders of Brookfield Property Partners. Under the agreement, unitholders have a choice of US $ 18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a Class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management or 0.7268 of a single unit. preferred BPY with limits for each category. Brookfield Property Partners owns or operates a wide variety of properties, including office buildings, shopping malls and other properties around the world. The agreement is still subject to certain other closing conditions, including a final court order. It is scheduled to close at the end of July. Methanex Corp. (TSX: MX). Down 14 cents to $ 41.03. Methanex Corp. is increasing its dividend after cutting its quarterly payment to shareholders last year at the start of the pandemic. The methanol producer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 12.5 US cents per share, up from 3.75 US cents per share. Before reducing its dividend last year as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet, the company paid a quarterly dividend of 36 US cents per share. It indicates that the new rate will apply to the dividend payable on September 30 to holders of shares of record on September 16. Vancouver-based Methanex is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 16, 2021. The Canadian Press

