Southern California Creates 43,500 Jobs in June, Thanks to Gains in Leisure and Hospitality – Orange County Register





Driven by an increase in hiring at hotels, restaurants and theme parks, Southern California created 43,500 jobs in June and saw an increase of 400,700 jobs year-over-year, although Unemployment rates have increased in Orange County and the Inland Empire. State figures Department of Employment Development show that Los Angeles County got the biggest job increase with 28,700 jobs added last month and a year-over-year gain of 209,700 jobs added at a rate of 5.2%. Most June increases for the county entered leisure and hospitality (14,300 jobs) with further gains in trade, transportation and utilities, professional business services, manufacturing, government and construction. Education and health services posted the biggest loss of 1,800 jobs, but this was offset by 5,700 added jobs in health care and social assistance. LA County’s unemployment rate edged down to 10.6% from the revised 10.7% in May and landed well below the 17.9% rate a year ago at the height of the pandemic of COVID-19. Orange County saw the next biggest gain, with 8,600 jobs created in June and 114,900 created in the past 12 months at a rate of 7.8%. The largest monthly increase, like LA County, came in recreation and hospitality, which created 10,000 jobs last month. Much of that momentum likely came from increased activity at Disneyland and surrounding restaurants and hotels after being allowed to drop COVID-19 mask restrictions, social distancing and temperature checks on June 15. Other sectors to post increases included construction (2,000 jobs), manufacturing (1,400) and trade, transportation and utilities (1,100). The government experienced the biggest drop with a loss of 3,000 jobs. The county’s unemployment rate hit 6.4% in June. It was from a revision 5.8% in May but down from 13.3% a year earlier. The Inland Empire added 6,200 jobs last month with a year-over-year gain of 76,100 jobs. As in other regions, leisure and hospitality led the way with 3,700 jobs created, followed by increases in education and health services, commerce, transport and utilities, and professional services and commercial. The Inland Empire construction sector shed 1,500 jobs in June and further losses were recorded in government, financials and manufacturing. The two-county region’s unemployment rate climbed to 7.9% from a revised 7.2% in May, but was down from the previous year’s level of 13.3%. California created 73,500 jobs in June, with a year-over-year gain of 804,900 jobs – an increase of 5.2% – while the state’s unemployment rate remained stable at 7, 7%. Taner Osman, Research Director at Flagship economy and the UCR Center for Forecasting, said the state must increase its hiring. While California’s labor market recovery gained significant momentum in 2021, there is still a substantial job gap from pre-pandemic levels and the state’s economy lags behind. national recovery, ”Osman said in a statement. With extended unemployment benefits looming, California cannot afford a slowdown associated with an increase in the number of new COVID cases, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/07/16/southern-california-adds-43500-jobs-in-june-led-by-gains-in-leisure-and-hospitality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos