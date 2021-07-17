What to buy as the stock market shifts to another gear

Maximum Growth has become the latest bogeyman in the markets. It’s the buzzword used these days to discuss the rate of change in corporate profits, U.S. gross domestic product, stock prices, government and central bank stimulus, and the inflation. This is the trend that matters to investors, and the outlook is for a deceleration on several of these fronts.

It’s a recognition that the easy money was made in the post-pandemic bullish race long ago, and that markets and the economy are entering more uncertain times mid-cycle. This has brought quality stocks back in favor, while putting some of the biggest winners in recent quarters to the curb. Economically sensitive



S&P 500



energy stocks, for example, have fallen into corrective territory since June, as has high speculative growth Cathie Woods



ARK Innovation



exchange traded fund (ticker: ARKK). The breadth of the market has narrowed as a smaller group of winners, like Big Tech stars, kept the indexes in the air.

Regarding the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



last week, the index fell 182.31 points, or 0.52%, to 34,687.85. The S&P 500 slipped 0.97% to 4,327.16, and the



Nasdaq Composite



lost 1.87%, to 14,427.24. Everyone still finished within a few percentage points of their record. Treasury yields rose, then fell, with the 10-year bond yield rising above 1.4% after the latest hot inflation data was released on Tuesday, then falling back to 1.3% to end the week in below what she had started. The curve flattened as short-term rates held up.

The momentum suggests a summer lull after a hectic year, as the market, politics and economy move into their next phases.

The second quarter earnings season should strengthen that narrative. The S&P 500’s earnings per share are expected to increase 62% from a year ago, according to data from Yardeni Research. It’s the growth of gangbusters. But investors know it’s coming. Stocks have hit all-time highs and rich multiples this year as they wait for a post-pandemic rebound that is now showing in the numbers. It follows a 48% growth in EPS in the first quarter and expectations of 23% and 17% in the third and fourth quarters. In other words, the peak of profit growth is here.

The result is that the market faces a tough bar this earnings season: the combination of unprecedented pricing and very high expectations. Actions will be punished if they disappoint and will not be rewarded if they simply meet expectations. The big banks and other financial firms kicked off last week and beat earnings expectations by around 26% overall. But their shares were almost universally sold:



Goldman Sachs Group



(GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and



Bank of America



(BAC) broke expectations and traded lower immediately thereafter.

The coming weeks should bring a lot of negative reactions to large but expected earnings as well as management commentary on the impact of inflation on margins in the next quarter.

The first official estimate of US GDP for the second quarter is due in late July. Much like profits, its forecast to be a successful growth rate, but the peak of this business cycle. The consensus of economists predicts a seasonally adjusted annual growth rate of 9.5% over the April-June period, after a 6.4% pace in the first quarter. After China, which announced a deceleration in the rate of GDP growth last week, the US economy could see its expansion slow in the second half of the year. Still good growth, but less.

Inflation and the Federal Reserve’s next move remain a source of uncertainty. Inflation has risen significantly and is likely to remain high for the next several months before moderating, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confidently told Congress last week. He reiterated the optimistic view of central banks on inflation being a temporary side effect of the ongoing economic reopening.

Nonetheless, a 5.4% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in June raised eyebrows for some last week. A majority of the price increase comes from new and used cars, out-of-town accommodation, and airline tickets, which can reasonably be expected to subside as the price increases. that the reopening is regulated. But wages and primary housing costs have also increased, which is seen as a more rigid form of inflation.

Newsletter Sign-Up Barron’s technology A weekly guide to our best stories about tech, disruption, and the people and inventory in the midst of it all.

The bad news is, we’re still not out of the woods, because [inflation measures] are expected to remain high through the end of the year and early 2022, BofA Securities economists wrote last week. The good news is that we are probably close to the top, at least for the next few months, as base effects are less favorable and scarcity pressures shift from goods to services.

The focus on gradually reducing bond purchases and increasing interest rates will only increase in the coming months. The next meeting of the Fed’s rate-setting committees will be July 27-28, followed by its annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. a month later and another FOMC meeting three weeks later. One of them will almost certainly serve as a forum for the unveiling of the Fed’s reduction schedule, which could begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

Put it all together, and the most compelling stocks in the coming months should be those of companies that can control their own destiny without needing to rely on the tailwind of the rising tide that lifts all boats of the rapid post-pandemic recovery. and can resist negative effects. impacts of high inflation and a change in monetary policy.

It’s about quality, predictability and security, says Robert Phipps, director of Per Stirling Capital Management. The next few months are really going to reward these boring, boring stocks at the expense of almost everything else in the market.

Phipps highlights Big Tech stocks as



Apple



(AAPL),



Alphabet



(Google T



Facebook



(FB) as beneficiaries of such an environment. They are long-term proven producers with high profit margins. Each is less dependent on the economic environment than cyclicals and relative valuations cheaper than many other popular software stocks.

Find out more Trader: Fastenals results show industrial rebound, rising inflation pressures

Alphabet also makes a display of quality companies with defensive attributes and above average earnings trends managed by



Morgan stanley



strategists last week.



Wholesale Costco



(COST),



Altria Group



(MO),



CVS Health



(CVS), and



Amgen



(AMGN) are also on the list.

The US economy is not on the brink of a recession, and third quarter earnings growth will still be very strong. But it’s the trend that matters, and investors never settle for what they have. It can’t hurt to stick with quality while the market determines what will come next.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]