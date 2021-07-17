Crowell splits associates into two tracks, bringing wages closer to hours

A meeting room is seen in the legal offices of the Polsinelli law firm in New York, New York, United States on June 3, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) – Crowell & Moring is the latest law firm to increase partner pay, but with a twist: the firm will classify partners in its major markets into two salary brackets, both above their current salary scales, by based on billable hour targets.

Base pay for new partners and lawyers who bill at least 2,000 hours will be $ 205,000 to $ 365,000, depending on the school year, a scale that reflects high-end salary increases at other large firms. lawyers in recent weeks. A 1,900 billable hour track will have a base salary range of $ 185,000 to $ 340,000, according to a note reviewed by Reuters.

All new first year associates will start in October on the 2,000 billable hour track and grow to $ 215,000 in second year. At the end of their second year, “adjustments may be made based on your billable hour history,” the memo reads.

“Our goal is to set reasonable goals for our lawyers and to position them well for bonus eligibility,” Philip Inglima, Washington, DC-based chairman of the firm, said on Friday. “If an associate doesn’t meet their hour goal after a given year, we will review and consider adjusting their goal to a more achievable goal. “

The memo said the new pay scale and the “innovative” two-track system would apply to associates in Crowell’s offices in New York, Washington, DC and California.

Inglima described the new model as an “increase in choice”. He said Crowell was already reviewing its compensation system for partners and lawyers, and then when other firms started raising salaries in the spring, the firm began discussing how to respond to changes in the market.

“It makes people feel that they have a role to play in determining where they go and how they get there. And yet, they can all achieve the same goals, the same career aspirations with these different options,” he said. .

Inglima said a partner’s journey alone would “have no negative impact” on the ability to become a partner, noting that the firm had previously had partners elected after performing “balanced hours.” The company has already had the option of having balanced hours after approval, he said.

Lawyers in the 2,000 Billable Hour Track can claim up to 100 credit hours of equivalent billable hours for pro bono work, diversity, equity and inclusion, and certain lawyer development activities, a he declared. Those who complete the 1,900-hour journey can apply a mix of pro bono hours, up to 50 hours on diversity, equity and inclusion and investment development hours, Inglima said, noting that the The option has a “slightly wider range of flexibility” in how they balance customer hours and equivalent billable hours.

When asked how he expected leads to be distributed among practice groups, Inglima said some partners in internal discussions were “very supportive” of the structure, noting that some regulatory work and consultancy may generate fewer hours than some litigation or transaction practices.

There may be “a less easy task around 2,000 hours” in some practices, he said.

In addition to rethinking partner compensation systems, law firm management teams have been busy in recent months evaluating return-to-work policies and how and where they expect lawyers and staff work in the future.

Crowell’s note states that first-year associates should start in person on day one and orientation will be in a hybrid format. The firm is also “actively encouraging” lawyers and staff to get vaccinated, and from July 12, those who wish to enter the firm’s offices must either get vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test within the next few months. Past 72 hours, the firm said.

Read more:

Willkie jumps to $ 205,000 as Big Law salary increases continue

Some companies rush to match associate raises while others watch and wait

More Law Firms Set Office Return Dates As Big Law Seeks Flexible Future