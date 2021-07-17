Business
DoorDash and Grubhub sue San Francisco over shipping cost caps
Photography: Shutterstock
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included an inaccurate description of San Francisco’s fee cap. It has been updated.
DoorDash and Grubhub are suing the city of San Francisco over its permanent 15% cap on delivery charges, arguing the measure is unconstitutional and a “dangerous overrun.”
The cap, originally created as a temporary aid for restaurants during the pandemic, became permanent this month despite concerns from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
The companies have said they are violating their rights under US and state constitutions and seeking damages and have the court end the law.
“If left unchecked, the interference of ordinances in voluntary private contracts between companies would set a dangerous precedent for government excesses,” the companies said in a lawsuit filed Friday in California U.S. District Court of North.
The complaint also reiterates the companies’ belief that ultimately harmed restaurants a position they have maintained since limits began popping up across the country during the pandemic. Their permanent cap will result in higher prices for consumers and could affect the services offered by businesses in San Francisco.
The city cap is the first in the country to be permanent. It prohibits all charges billed to restaurants by delivery companies to exceed 15% of an order total. The supervisory board voted unanimously to make it permanent last month, a move that has been hailed by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA).
“This legislation will help ensure that our San Francisco restaurants can continue to operate in a financially sustainable manner as they recover from last year and over with limited capacity and lost revenue,” the group told the ‘time.
However, when the measure reached Breed’s office, the mayor chose not to sign it, which ultimately allowed it to go into effect.
“While I appreciate the intention to continue to protect our small businesses, this ordinance is unnecessarily prescriptive in limiting the business models of third-party organizations and goes beyond what is necessary for the public good,” she wrote in a statement. letter to the board of directors. July 9.
She welcomed the prospect of new legislation that would add flexibility to the restrictions.
The GGRA said it was disappointed to hear about the trial. He is working with officials on legislation that would expand the cap, allowingrestaurants “to sign additional contracts for marketing services, SEO and consumer discounts, and transfers for credit card charges,” he said in a statement.
Delivery cost caps have generally been adopted by restaurants, which have complained about fees charged by delivery providers, especially during the lean days of the pandemic. Most caps reach 15% or 20% and are designed to expire sometime after restaurants are allowed to resume normal operations.
Delivery companies have responded by raising prices for consumers to lessen the impact of the caps. DoorDash said these measures have in turn hurt order volumes.
In April, the company also launched a new pricing plan that gives restaurants more control over the fees they pay. Restaurants can choose from one of three commission levels 15%, 25% or 30% per order with a higher level of service at each level.
Grubhub also has a negotiable fee structure based on the level of marketing and visibility desired by a restaurant.
DoorDash said it would continue to meet the 15% fee cap regardless of the level a restaurant chooses, noting that the “vast majority” of restaurants in San Francisco have opted for one of the higher levels. But he said it might be necessary to limit the products and services he offers if the fee cap remains unchanged.
“Imposing permanent price controls (…) is an unprecedented and dangerous overshoot on the part of the government and will limit the options on which small businesses rely to compete in an increasingly competitive market,” the door said. -speak.
