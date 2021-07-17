Business
The United States Continues To Dominate Global Stock Exchanges
Not only has the capitalization of the world stock exchanges changed, but the attitudes of traders / investors have also changed.
As the reflation / recovery business setup and global central banks continued to make efforts to support post-COVID-19 recovery efforts, it appears that the concentration of capital was initially fairly evenly distributed across multiple exchanges. global. Traders and investors seemed to believe that there were opportunities in almost every index and market in the world. Still, it appears that something has changed as the world neared the September / October 2020 period. Suddenly, capital started to move away from growth expectations and turned to hedge assets and long-term assets. risk. Then, in November / December 2020, global traders and investors once again turned their attention to US stocks, tech, healthcare and other sectors. The new focus led to an incredible rally phase which continued into 2021.
In this article, we will explore this shift in how traders / investors perceive opportunities, and why the past 7+ months may have brought about a global shift from expectations of continued rally as we enter the market. second half of 2021.
The United States continues to dominate global investment
First, let’s explore the current levels of global (global) market capitalization and try to get a glimpse of how the global markets have developed over the past 12 months.
This chart shows how the US stock market continues to dominate the global market and how it relates as a driver of global wealth and economic stability. Comparatively, the US stock market is almost 10 to 12 times larger than the average of the 5 or 6 largest foreign exchanges in the world.
By comparison, there is no other comparable growth in the global economy than the United States in terms of market capitalization, wealth creation and / or unique source / direction of global dynamics. In short, the American Stock Exchange and the economy continue to dominate the world in terms of how money is deployed in investments and linked to future expectations of opportunity. Global traders make a statement with their own money that they believe the American economy, stock market, and the capabilities far exceed the ability of any other nation to create wealth and opportunity.
(Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/710680/global-stock-markets-by-country/)
Global market capitalization continues to climb
This next chart, even though the data ends in 2019, suggests that global equity markets continue to grow in terms of total market capitalization at rates that far exceed the market highs of 2000 and 2008. As the US Fed and global central banks injected more capital into the markets, traders and investors continued to seek the best environment for the best returns and safety. I believe that the US stock market and economy has clearly moved to the forefront of all other world markets and global traders and investors continue to inject capital into US dollar-based exchanges.
This momentum has really grown over the past 4 years as emerging markets, overseas markets and global traders have continued to seek out the safest and most secure investments on the planet. The end result is that no other global stock exchange and / or investment environment beats the stock market and the economy of the United States.
Because this chart ends in 2019, I have drawn a MAGENTA line which my team and I believe represents the increase in global market capitalization throughout 2020 and through 2021. Current global market capitalization, which reflects perhaps 55% to 60% of the US stock market dominance, suggests that global capitalization may be 85% to 110% higher than the 2007-08 peak (the peak of the crisis housing). This suggests that total global market leverage and risk exposure may be 200-300% higher than at any time in recent history. In short, the risks of the global market are probably 2-3 times higher than at any time in the past 75+ years.
(Source: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/CM.MKT.LCAP.CD)
United States Dominates Top 10 Global Stock Exchanges
This recent list of the world’s top 10 exchanges, showing market cap, makes it clear that the United States continues to dominate. This clearly shows that the US economy, stock market and consumer market are the engines of global economic activity. Regardless of how you try to slice the data, the US economy and stock market continue to exceed the nearest global stock exchanges by more than 3 to 5 times the total capitalization levels.
Together, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASADAQ total more than 45 trillion US dollars. Comparatively, a combination of trades ranked 3 through 10 total US $ 39.64 billion. This is a pretty important comparison when you take the total of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange Group, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Euronext, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Toronto and the National Stock Exchange of India (representing more than the total world population), represents only 87.6% of the US market capitalization of the NYSE and NASDAQ.
The world has decided that the US stock market, economy, consumer engagement, and business are the driving force behind almost all global economic activity and wealth creation all over the world right now. . Nothing even comes close to matching total capitalization and potential for wealth creation and opportunity like the United States.
(Source: https://www.advratings.com/companies/the-largest-stock-exchanges)
In Part II of this article, take a good look at how the dynamics of US stock indexes versus global stock indexes show how this divergence in market capitalization could lead to very big trends over the next 2 years. Well also show how vulnerable some foreign market exchanges can be to big market rotation events over the next 5 years.
Simply put, the rotations over the past 20 years in the US stock market and actions of the US Federal Reserve have strengthened the position of the US consumer, the economy, valuations and future expectations. Should another large market rotation / reversion event take place, we believe the disruption of capital flows and creation will continue to propel the move to the US stock market and economy even further. Leaving many foreign exchanges in very perilous market capitalization and liquidity positions.
