The United States Continues To Dominate Global Stock Exchanges

(Source: https://www.advratings.com/companies/the-largest-stock-exchanges)

In Part II of this article, take a good look at how the dynamics of US stock indexes versus global stock indexes show how this divergence in market capitalization could lead to very big trends over the next 2 years. Well also show how vulnerable some foreign market exchanges can be to big market rotation events over the next 5 years.

Simply put, the rotations over the past 20 years in the US stock market and actions of the US Federal Reserve have strengthened the position of the US consumer, the economy, valuations and future expectations. Should another large market rotation / reversion event take place, we believe the disruption of capital flows and creation will continue to propel the move to the US stock market and economy even further. Leaving many foreign exchanges in very perilous market capitalization and liquidity positions.

Want to know how our BAN strategy identifies and ranks various sectors and ETFs for the best possible opportunities for future profits? Please take a minute to learn more about my BAN Trader Pro newsletter service and how it can help you identify and negotiate better industry setups. My team and I have developed this strategy to help us identify the strongest and best trade setups across all sectors of the market. Every day we deliver these setups to our subscribers along with BAN Trader Pro system trades. You owe it to yourself to see how easy it is to trade 30% to 40% of the time to generate incredible results.

Like something entirely new, check out my new initiative URLYstart to learn more about the youth entrepreneurship program that I am developing. This is an online gamified entrepreneurship program designed to introduce and inspire children to start their own businesses. Click by click, each student will be guided from their initial idea, through the start-up process to their first sale and beyond. Along the way, our students will learn life lessons such as communication, persistence, goal setting, teamwork, and more. My team and I are passionate about this project and want to reach as many children as possible!

Have a nice day!

For an overview of all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Strategist

www.TheTechnicalTraders.com