MorphoSys completes a capital increase of US $ 100 million to implement the purchase of 1,337,552 shares by Royalty Pharma





PLANEGG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR); (NASDAQ: MOR) (“MorphoSys”) today announced that its Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has adopted a resolution to increase the share capital of MorphoSys AG by issuing 1,337,552 new ordinary shares of Authorized Capital 2021-II, excluding pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders, to implement the purchase of 1,337,552 new ordinary shares by Royalty Pharma Investments 2019 ICAV, a subsidiary of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) (“Royalty Pharma”). The new ordinary shares represent 3.9% of the share capital of MorphoSys following the capital increase. “We are delighted that Royalty Pharma is taking a stake in MorphoSys as part of the long-term strategic financial partnership that the two companies have entered into this year,” said Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys. The purchase of Royalty Pharma shares for a total amount of US $ 100 million is part of the financing agreement with MorphoSys for the now complete acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals; the agreement became effective upon completion of the merger on July 15, 2021. Royalty Pharma purchased the 1,337,552 new ordinary shares at a price of 63.35 per share, the volume-weighted average price of the MorphoSys share on five trading days on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. (Xetra) before the merger, representing a premium of 12.1% over the day’s closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The new MorphoSys shares will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Royalty Pharma has undertaken, subject to limited exceptions, not to sell or transfer any of the New Common Shares for a period of twelve months. About MorphoSys MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its cutting-edge expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is developing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical needs. In 2017, Tremfya (D) (guselkumab) – developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis – became the first drug based on MorphoSys antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted expedited approval for the company’s proprietary product, Monjuvi. (D) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Based near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including 100% US subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information, visit www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com. The story continues Monjuvi (D) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.

Tremfya (D) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. Forward-looking statements This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could lead to the actual results, financial situation and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys. , or industry results, be materially different from historical or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of MorphoSys, as well as the development of the sector in which it operates are in accordance with these forward-looking statements, they may not predict the results or developments of future periods. . Factors that may cause differences include the fact that MorphoSys’ expectations may be incorrect, inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, dependence of MorphoSys to collaborations with its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys’ annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In view of these uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based or which may affect the likelihood that results will differ from those set forth in forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation. MorphoSys contacts: Investor contact

Dr. Julia Neugebauer

Senior director

Phone: +49 (0) 89/899 27 179

[email protected] Myles Clouston

Senior director

Phone. : +1 857-772-0240

[email protected] Media contact

Thomas runs

Vice president

Phone. : +49 (0) 89/89927 26079

[email protected] Jeanette Bressi

Director, Communications United States

Phone. : +1 617-404-7816

[email protected] SOURCE: MorphoSys SA See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655879/MorphoSys-Concludes-a-US-100-Million-Capital-Increase-to-Implement-the-Purchase-of-1337552-shares-by-Royalty-Pharma

