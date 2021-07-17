Salmonella outbreak in Wisconsin and Illinois causes salad recall





A salmonella outbreak that sickened nine people in Wisconsin and Illinois has been attributed to BrightFarms brand salads, according to the State Department of Health Services. From June 10 to 15, 2021, four people in Wisconsin and five people in Illinois became ill and one was hospitalized. Right now, DHS is urging consumers not to buy, eaters serve BrightFarms-brand prepackaged green salads, DHS Communicable Disease Supervisor Ryan Wozniak said in a press release on Friday. Consumers and dining establishments that have BrightFarms green salads with an expiration date should not eat, serve or sell the recalled products. The CDC is also urging people who have recalled salads to use hot, soapy water to wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the salads. As of July 15, BrightFarms, of Rochelle, Illinois, has recalled several varieties of its salads sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana that have “best before” dates through 07/29 / 2021, in particular: BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz pack)

BrightFarms Butter CrispTM (4 oz pack)

BrightFarms Harvest Crunch (4 oz pack)

BrightFarms Mighty RomaineTM (4oz & 8oz Pack)

BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz pack)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz pack)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz & 8 oz pack)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch (4 oz & 8 oz pack)

BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM (4 oz pack) According to the FDA, in Wisconsin, salads were sold through Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, and some Walmart stores. Salmonella is a bacteria that causes foodborne illness, also known as “food poisoning”. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. According to the CDC, the illness typically lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without antibiotic treatment. However, the CDC says to contact your health care provider if you have: diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees or diarrhea for more than three days; bloody stools; prolonged vomiting that prevents you from retaining fluids; or signs of dehydration. You can prevent foods contaminated with Salmonella from poisoning you and your family by using safe methods of food storage and preparation: Clean your hands and food preparation surfaces after handling raw meat, eggs, seafood and poultry.

Keep raw meat, eggs, seafood and poultry separate from other foods in your refrigerator, grocery cart, and kitchen surfaces.

Cook foods to their proper internal temperature.

Refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared foods, and leftovers at 40 degrees or lower within two hours (or one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees or higher).

