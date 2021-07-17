What’s in Fast Food Beef, Fish and Chicken? It’s not always 100% meat

In an emailed statement to the New York Times, a spokesperson for Subway wrote that there was simply no truth to the allegations in the California lawsuit.

Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly prepared sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served and enjoyed by our customers, they added.

For her part, Carmel sent samples of Subway Tuna Sandwiches to a commercial food analysis lab. The results were somewhat inconclusive.

The labs found that no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the samples she sent and that they could not identify the species present in the sandwich products.

A spokesperson for the lab told the New York Times that two conclusions emerged: either the tuna products are so heavily processed that it was impossible to clearly identify the tuna, or there is everything. just nothing tuna in the samples sent.

Carmel cites a previous Inside Edition report which found a positive identification of tuna derived from samples from three subway locations in Queens, New York.

Professional dietitian Amber Pankonin, MS, LMNT, provided a little more context for Healthline.

When asked if the allegations that Subway sells questionable meat products were standard practice in the fast food industry, Pankonin said it really depended on the brand, the identity of its brand. supplier and what he offers on the menu.

She said fast food brands that have more than 20 locations in the United States are required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clearly publish their nutritional information publicly.

There are fast food chains that could use a textured vegetable protein or soy product as a garnish in their beef burger or tacos, she explained. If this worries you, I recommend looking for 100 percent beef in the menu description and checking the allergen information.

Pankonin directed Healthline to easily accessible information that you can easily refer to if you are concerned about what foods you might be consuming at a fast food restaurant.

This includes official FDA menu labeling guidelines and publicly available information on sourcing beef from popular brands such as Mcdonalds, Wendy, and Taco Bell.

Dana hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, echoed Pankonin that it really depends on the specific product.

She told Healthline that it’s hard to tamper with a product that looks exactly like it is, like a burger made from a meat patty.

However, if it is a fried nugget i.e. chicken nugget, the question may get a little more obscure as there are often a number of additional ingredients in the product. , like breadcrumbs, starch, dextrose, for example, which might mask an alternative meat product or indeed more, by weight, of the product than chicken or the so-called named meat itself, Hunnes added, who is also the author of the forthcoming book Survival recipe.