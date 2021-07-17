Business
What’s in Fast Food Beef, Fish and Chicken? It’s not always 100% meat
- Beef, chicken and fish products in fast food restaurants are not always made from 100% meat.
- They may contain additional additives, such as a textured vegetable protein or a soy product, which make them cheaper to produce.
- Health experts claim that these types of processed meats are less healthy than unprocessed meats.
- If you are concerned about the quality of meat served by a fast food establishment, health experts suggest checking the ingredient list on the menu, as it may offer unprocessed options as well as plant-based alternatives.
Recently, The New York Times took a deep dive to get to the bottom of one of the big questions of our time:
Is the fish product included in popular Subways restaurant chain sandwiches actually tuna or something else?
the investigation report by reporter Julie Carmel was in response to a class action lawsuit in California filed in January against the fast food giant. The lawsuit claims the brand’s tuna sandwiches are completely devoid of tuna as an ingredient.
The lawsuit has spread everywhere, even drawing sympathy from pop star Jessica Simpson herself by questioning the provenance of the seafood chicken (is it chicken or tuna, after all?) on Twitter.
The headlines generated around the tuna confusion have played into the long-standing debate about what exactly is in the meat we consume in fast food restaurants.
How healthy are the highly processed items you can order from McDonalds or Subway? Are they everything they claim to be as advertised?
In an emailed statement to the New York Times, a spokesperson for Subway wrote that there was simply no truth to the allegations in the California lawsuit.
Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly prepared sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served and enjoyed by our customers, they added.
For her part, Carmel sent samples of Subway Tuna Sandwiches to a commercial food analysis lab. The results were somewhat inconclusive.
The labs found that no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the samples she sent and that they could not identify the species present in the sandwich products.
A spokesperson for the lab told the New York Times that two conclusions emerged: either the tuna products are so heavily processed that it was impossible to clearly identify the tuna, or there is everything. just nothing tuna in the samples sent.
Carmel cites a previous Inside Edition report which found a positive identification of tuna derived from samples from three subway locations in Queens, New York.
Professional dietitian Amber Pankonin, MS, LMNT, provided a little more context for Healthline.
When asked if the allegations that Subway sells questionable meat products were standard practice in the fast food industry, Pankonin said it really depended on the brand, the identity of its brand. supplier and what he offers on the menu.
She said fast food brands that have more than 20 locations in the United States are required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clearly publish their nutritional information publicly.
There are fast food chains that could use a textured vegetable protein or soy product as a garnish in their beef burger or tacos, she explained. If this worries you, I recommend looking for 100 percent beef in the menu description and checking the allergen information.
Pankonin directed Healthline to easily accessible information that you can easily refer to if you are concerned about what foods you might be consuming at a fast food restaurant.
This includes
Dana hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, echoed Pankonin that it really depends on the specific product.
She told Healthline that it’s hard to tamper with a product that looks exactly like it is, like a burger made from a meat patty.
However, if it is a fried nugget i.e. chicken nugget, the question may get a little more obscure as there are often a number of additional ingredients in the product. , like breadcrumbs, starch, dextrose, for example, which might mask an alternative meat product or indeed more, by weight, of the product than chicken or the so-called named meat itself, Hunnes added, who is also the author of the forthcoming book Survival recipe.
What is the nutritional value of meat fast food products?
Hunnes said she generally consults with people to limit or avoid meat consumption, adding that a plant-based diet is generally much better for overall health.
That being said, if you eat meat products, she said unadulterated meat is better because you will be consuming unprocessed meat products, which in some ways will be a bit healthier than the produce. processed meat.
She said that many restaurants, even fast food establishments, are offering more herbal alternatives. His personal opinion is to look more towards these offers, and they are better for the environment in general.
Just looking at menu labeling requirements, Pankonin said it’s now fairly easy to access nutritional and allergenic information for your fast food dishes. She said you should avoid items that might contain potential allergens for you.
Nutritionally, products with fillers are likely to be quite similar, she added, stressing, again, that it really depends on the restaurant and its suppliers.
So how healthy is fast food meat? There is no one answer.
In terms of culinary preparation and taste acceptance, they [fast-food meat items] might work differently. With added fillers there could be more moisture or flour in the product which could impact cooking and quality. And depending on the amount of filler used, it can impact the flavor of the product, Pankonin said.
She added that with fast food restaurants, standardized products can provide consistency in terms of nutritional value estimation. This is compared to buying and making a burger at home; it all depends on the meat that is used and the portion that is prepared.
When I advise people on what to order from fast food restaurants, it really depends on their health goals and whether there are any food allergies. I can help them evaluate the calorie and nutrition information to see if specific menu items match their overall diet, Pankonin said.
If you’re concerned about the headlines on fast food meat, what are some good menu alternatives at your favorite fast food restaurant?
Some of the herbal alternatives will be progressively better than real meat in terms of health. I say gradually, because they are still a processed food product and will contain salt, Hunnes said.
But, they are healthier in that their fats come from plant sources, which are generally better than animal fats, and they can also contain fiber, unlike meat, she said. .
Pankonin reiterated all about your food and health preferences.
Again, I think it depends on health goals and if there are any food allergies. For example, if someone is allergic to soy, they should be educated about meat fillers and also avoid some of the herbal options on the menu, she said.
Pankonin said that if you are making a burger in the comfort of your home and want to reduce the fat or calorie content, for example, you can try making a hamburger mix using ground beef and vegetables like onions and mushrooms.
She said some breakfast suggestions include making something that you can make and freeze ahead of time.
Try a breakfast sandwich consisting of a whole wheat English muffin, an egg and a slice of cheese. It could be a simple alternative to your favorite breakfast sandwich before heading to the office.
She also said that no-bake recipes are a good way to cut down on your cooking time. Additionally, Pankonin cited envelopes that can be kept in a cooler and brought to the family picnic or dining room as good options.
Beyond that, she said you can’t go wrong with charcuterie boards.
They’re basically adult Lunchables, and I love them, she says. They are very easy to assemble and can be a great alternative to fast food. Instead of a board, wrap in a bento box and lunch is ready to go.
Hunnes said that while it may seem cheaper to go to a fast food restaurant and order four burgers, four fries, and four soft drinks for your family or group of friends for $ 20, in reality you are could do a lot of damage to your overall health and you can pay for it back.
However, since most people don’t think that far when choosing meals, from a monetary and momentary standpoint only, you can absolutely do something similar, healthier, and potentially even cheaper at home, Hunnes said.
She said the plant-based Impossible or Beyond Burger brands of meat cost just $ 9 to $ 11 a pound. One pound can feed four people. Wheat buns are just $ 3 to about $ 8, with lettuce, tomato, and onion costing you about $ 4 more, and soda adds a little more, say another dollar or so.
The grand total? It’s about $ 17 for your own homemade burgers.
It’s actually cheaper and a lot healthier to make at home, Hunnes added. And, if you wanted to use real meat, it would probably be even cheaper since most ground meats are maybe $ 5 a pound.
Overall, while we may not have solved the great tuna mystery of 2021, some things are clear.
Always examine the diet and nutritional background of the foods you eat, assess whether they contain allergens, and consider potentially cheaper and healthier options you can make for yourself and your family.
