California Meal Break Bonus Laws See Additional Changes

HIGHLIGHTS OF FERRA V. LOEWS HOLLYWOOD HOTEL, LLC

Premiums for non-compliant meal, rest and recovery periods are to be paid at the regular rate of pay rather than the basic hourly rate.

The decision applies retroactively and the limitation period for liability for meal and rest breaks can be up to four years.

California employers whose workforce includes non-exempt employees who receive incentive pay, such as non-discretionary bonuses, commissions, piecework, or shift differential pay, should review the rate at which bonuses are paid. meals and rest periods are paid.

Is the regular rate of pay the same as the regular rate of pay for the purpose of calculating meal and rest break premiums? July 15, 2021, in the historic decision ofFerra v Loews Hollywood Hotel, LLC, the California Supreme Court unanimously answered Yes.

CONTEXT

Plaintiff Jessica Ferra was a bartender employed by Loews Hollywood Hotel, LLC (Loews). His compensation included both hourly wages as well as non-discretionary quarterly incentive payments, including incentive bonuses. Loews paid an additional hour of wages for non-compliant meal and rest periods, but did so at the employee’s basic hourly rate. Ferra filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the non-exempt employees of Loews, alleging that bonuses for meals and breaks should have been paid at the employees’ normal rates of pay.

Under the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act and California law, non-discretionary incentive payments must be included in the regular rate of pay for the purpose of calculating overtime. The regular rate of pay includes both a base hourly rate for employees and additional compensation such as shift differences, piece rate and other earned compensation. California employees are also entitled to a 30-minute meal period for every five hours worked, a 10-minute rest break every four hours worked or a major fraction thereof, and recovery periods if necessary to prevent heat-related illnesses. Section 226.7 of the California Labor Code and the Industrial Welfare Commission (IWC) Wage Orders further provide that for each working day on which a meal period, rest break or recovery period is not provided, the employee is entitled to an additional hour of wages for regular employees. ratecompensation (emphasis added).

Plaintiff Ferra argued that by enacting Section 226.7 of the California Labor Code and the IWC Wage Orders, both the legislature and the IWC wanted regular rate of pay to be synonymous with rate of pay. regular, and the difference in the choice of words did not signify an intention to apply a different meaning. On the other hand, the defendant Loews asserted that the expression regular rate of pay is a term of s. Therefore, by requiring that severance pay be paid at the regular rate of pay in section 226.7 (c) of the California Labor Code while requiring that overtime rates be paid at 1.5 or twice the regular rate of pay in section 510 (a), the legislature intended these terms to have different meanings.

The Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Loews, citing the principle that [w]here, different words or expressions are used in the same context in different parts of an act, it is presumed that the legislature intended a different meaning.1Ferra appealed the decision and the California Supreme Court granted a review.

DECISION OF THE COURTS

The California Supreme Court first looked at the purpose of the California Labor Code and the IWC Wage Orders, which is to protect employees and address legislative concerns about their working conditions, wages and hours. Against this background and mindset, the California Supreme Court then looked at the intent behind the regular compensation rate.

The California Supreme Court found that when the legislature enacted Section 226.7 in 2000, it did so against the background of a long-standing federal law that defined overtime pay in terms of the regular employee rate. . The court noted that subsequent case law also appeared to identify the regular rate as the applicable term in the expression regular rate of pay. This position is also supported by the IWC statement regarding the basis and legislative history of Section 226.7 of the California Labor Code,2which indicated that the CBI and the legislature may have used the regular rate of pay and the regular rate of pay interchangeably. Thus, according to the reasoning of the court, the technical term in question was in fact the regular rate and not the regular rate of pay.

In rejecting Loews’ arguments differentiating between break bonuses and overtime bonuses, the California Supreme Court went on to reiterate the principle that break bonuses are intended to compensate employees for work or hours that wear out. harm to employees. In doing so, the court drew parallels between break premiums and overtime premiums, both of which were intended to compensate employees not for time spent working, but rather for non-economic injuries as an increased risk. accidents and stress due to long working hours.

FERRA APPLIES RETROACTIVELY

As a rule, judicial decisions are applied retroactively, while laws passed by law apply prospectively.3Narrow exceptions to retroactivity exist for court decisions that modify an established rule.

In a comment that is perhaps not surprising in the wake of the courts ruling earlier this year inVasquez c. Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc.4who examined the retroactivity ofDynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior court5the court refused to applyironprospectively only (see our previous alert here). The court concluded that since it was dealing with an appeal from a divided decision of the Court of Appeal and a conflict existed between various federal district courts, there was no established law regarding the appropriate rate of severance bonus. Therefore, no exception to retroactivity was applied.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR EMPLOYERS?