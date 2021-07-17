Stock market crash: can Square save Bitcoin?





The stock market has made a lot of progress so far in 2021, but market participants faced a modest setback on Friday. Investors appeared to react negatively to concerns about inflation on the one hand, and increasing cases of COVID-19 in the United States on the other. At the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) all experienced drops of nearly 1%. Index Percent change Point change Dow (0.86%) (299) S&P 500 (0.75%) (33) Nasdaq Composite (0.80%) (116) The losses in the stock market are pale compared to the decline that has Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw, because it has lost almost half of its value in the last few months alone. Today a new announcement of Square (NYSE: SQ) seemed to offer potential support to cryptocurrency investors. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what Square said and what it could mean for Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market. Face off for long-term victory Square shares were up 1% on the day after rising more sharply earlier on Friday. The company’s latest announcement underscored its long-term commitment to Bitcoin and the crypto market. Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted Thursday evening that the company will build a new business that supports decentralized finance using Bitcoin. The project will involve the creation of an open development platform that will allow the provision of financial services without having to acquire associated custodial services or obtain authorization from centralized authorities to carry out transactions. Square has so far taken an open source approach to much of its Bitcoin strategy, including its latest hardware wallet to allow investors to keep their cryptocurrency in cold storage. Square also intends to integrate its other services, especially its popular Cash app, to provide exposure to DeFi. A crypto showdown Bitcoin has seen a lot of cross currents lately. On the one hand, there are growing signs that the cryptocurrency is gaining widespread adoption on several fronts. The latest positive news came from a report that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) approved some of its clients to start trading Bitcoin futures, a move that would increase market liquidity and potentially reduce future volatility in crypto price movements. Yet even with the price of Bitcoin having fallen so much from its peaks, it’s easy to forget that cryptocurrency is in fact still up strongly over somewhat longer periods. Around the same time last year, for example, you could have bought Bitcoin for less than $ 10,000. Prices are still higher than they were at the start of 2021, even after an exceptional 2020 for the main crypto token. Make the case for Bitcoin In the long run, for Bitcoin to be successful, it will need to demonstrate a value proposition that goes beyond mere speculation. If financial innovation finds new ways to make cryptocurrency work and demonstrate real advantages over conventional banking services, then Bitcoin could have a bright future and bounce back convincingly. However, it is entirely possible that crypto disruptors are looking beyond Bitcoin to other crypto tokens with more attractive attributes. The future is very uncertain for Bitcoin, but anyone can guess whether the bulls or the bears will win in the end.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

