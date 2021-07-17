Canada to allow cruise ships in its waters in November





Anchors away! Cruise ships will be cleared to sail in Canadian waters three months earlier than expected after the pandemic lockdown. The Canadian government has said the ban will be lifted in November too late to help the popular Canada-New England and Canada-Alaska crossings this season. Canada seems to want to open up to the world after the flight and border crossing restrictions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he is considering a mid-August target for reopening the border for fully vaccinated Americans and those in the rest of the world in early September. The reopening of cruise ships depends on the ability of operators to fully comply with public health requirements, said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. “We will be welcoming cruise ships, an important part of our tourism industry, back to Canadian waters for the 2022 season,” he said. Tornado rocks community near Toronto A hot and humid summer afternoon was rocked by a tornado that carved a three-mile path of destruction through Barrie, Ont. Eight people were injured, four seriously, but there were no deaths in the upscale neighborhood north of Toronto on Thursday. Dozens of homes were damaged, many of them irreparable, when the tornado hit the ground with a maximum wind speed of 130 mph. Environment Canada said the tornado formed quickly and last-minute warnings sent many people seeking refuge in their basements. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said it was reminiscent of the catastrophic 1985 tornado that killed eight people and caused billion dollars in damage to the city. News in brief Former General Jonathan Vance has been arrested for obstructing justice. Authorities say he tried to persuade a woman to make false statements about their past relationship. Military police opened an investigation in February into allegations of misconduct after his retirement. The central bank of Canada once again kept its key interest rate at 0.25%. The Bank of Canada noted that the economy is improving as COVID vaccinations increase. Variants of the virus, however, make recovery uncertain. The bank also expects inflation to stabilize at around 2% from 3.4% currently. Facts and figures The Canadian dollar is stable at 80 US cents and a US dollar earns $ 1.25 in Canadian dollars before exchange fees. The Bank of Canada’s key rate remains at 0.25% while the prime rate is 2.45%. Canadian equity markets are higher, with the Toronto Index at 20,183 points and the TSX Growth Index at 928 points. The average price of gasoline in Canada is higher at $ 1.38 per liter (Canadian) or $ 5.25 per US gallon. Lotto Max: (July 13) 2, 6, 12, 13, 17, 36 and 48; bonus 25. (July 9), 11, 21, 32, 33, 38, 40 and 44; premium 19. Loto 6/49: (July 14) 2, 9, 19, 23, 26 and 30; bonus 10. (July 10) 4, 5, 18, 28, 35 and 42; premium 2. Regional Notes Wildfires continue to rage in British Columbia with evacuations and an investigation into the blaze that destroyed most of the village of Lytton. There are over 1,500 properties on evacuation order and thousands more on hold. Several long-term care homes in the 100 Mile House and Ashcroft areas have been evacuated as others prepare to leave. The Lytton fire investigation examines possible points of origin, including sparks from a freight train. Nova Scotia has joined with British Columbia in adopting a federal program to reduce child care fees by up to $ 10 per child. The program will fund thousands of subsidized child care spaces. Premier Iain Rankin said average child care costs by the end of next year would drop to $ 20 per day per child and gradually increase over five years to $ 10 per day. Jim Fox can be reached at[email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theledger.com/story/news/nation-world/2021/07/17/canada-allow-cruise-ships-its-waters-november/7996761002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos