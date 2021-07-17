1 good reason to ask for social security at 62

When it comes to your retirement, one of the most important decisions you will make is when you start to apply for Social Security benefits.

You can start claiming at the earliest when you are 62, but you can also claim at any age afterwards. The advantage of deferring benefits is that you will receive more each month the longer you wait. By waiting up to age 70 to file your return, you could earn up to 32% more and more of your total benefit amount.

However, while you may receive smaller checks by claiming earlier in life, there is a significant reason to consider claiming at age 62.

Make the most of your time

Applying for benefits at age 70 may seem like the logical choice. You could potentially earn hundreds of dollars more per month in benefits and enjoy a more financially secure retirement.

That said, while you wait to claim benefits, you are giving up one of your most precious resources – time.

By claiming benefits at age 62, you will receive smaller checks than if you had delayed the deposit. But you will also have more time to enjoy your retirement when you are still relatively young and in good health. If you have big travel plans, learning new hobbies, or just keeping up with retired grandchildren, applying for Social Security earlier in life can give you more time to enjoy these activities.

Of course, you don’t have to retire and apply for benefits at the same time, and it is possible to retire early and wait to claim benefits. However, unless you have a substantial nest egg, it can be difficult to pay the bills in retirement without Social Security help.

Avoid regrets

One of the advantages of applying for benefits early is that if you change your mind, your decision can be overturned. You have 12 months from the moment you declare to withdraw your request. You will need to repay any benefits you have already received, but if you successfully reverse your decision, you can claim at a later date and earn bigger checks.

On the other hand, if you delay benefits and later regret your decision, you cannot go back and claim earlier. And no one wants to spend their old age wishing they had more time to enjoy their retirement.

Plus, even if you’re in peak physical condition and expect to live a long, healthy life, you never know when life is going to throw a curveball at you. If you wait until age 70 to claim benefits and then develop health problems at age 75, you may wish you had waited so long to file for Social Security.

What age must be declared?

There are pros and cons of applying for benefits at any age. If your retirement savings are lacking and you want to earn as much as possible from Social Security, deferring benefits might be a good idea. You could increase your benefit amount by hundreds of dollars a month, which can help you retire more comfortably.

If your primary goal is to spend as much time as possible in retirement, an early claim may be the way to go. You will receive less money each month, but it can be a worthwhile sacrifice to spend more years enjoying the activities you love.

The age at which you apply for benefits will largely depend on your personal preferences. Think about your priorities, then determine which age best fits those priorities. Claiming early will require financial sacrifice, but it may be the best retirement decision you’ll ever make.