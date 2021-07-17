S&P 500 weekly gains streak ends as stocks slide

Wall Street closed a landmark week on a negative note on Friday, as stocks closed lower and the S&P 500 Index recorded its first weekly loss in four weeks.

The core index fell 0.75%, with much of the decline attributable to declines in major tech stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Energy and industrials stocks also helped pull the market down, outpacing gains of health care and utilities companies.

Small business stocks continued to lag significantly behind the rest of the market. Yields on Treasuries remained relatively low, a sign of caution among investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill held steady at 1.29%, well below the 1.75% it reached at the end of March.

“Some of what has been reflected in the bond market is starting to spill over into the [stock] just a little bit of the market, ”said Stephanie Roth, senior market economist at JP Morgan Private Bank.

The S&P 500 lost 32.87 points to 4,327.16. He ended the week with a loss of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 299.17 points, or 0.9%, to 34,687.85. The high-tech Nasdaq composite slipped 115.90 points, or 0.8%, to 14,427.24.

The Russell 2000 Small Business Index outperformed the market as a whole, losing 27.06 points, or 1.2%, to 2,163.24. The index, which had outperformed the rest of the market for much of 2021, rose only 9.5% for the year, well below the S&P 500’s 15.2% gain since the start of the year. the year.

Moderna rose 10.3% after the drugmaker was added to the S&P 500 Index, sparking a buying rush from fund managers who must maintain a portfolio of stocks that track the index.

Trading was choppy this week after all three major stock indexes hit all-time highs on Monday. The gloomy weekend suggests that investors are uncertain about the strength of the economic recovery in the second half of the year. Inflation is emerging, many of the U.S. government’s pandemic relief efforts are fading, and the Federal Reserve is starting to discuss limiting some of its support for the economy.

Investors are also concerned that the spread of new variants of the coronavirus will weaken economies around the world.

“Covid is probably one of the biggest uncertainties,” Roth said. “We have to take into account a chance that this will become a bigger headwind than we think.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his second day of testimony to Congress on Thursday. Powell reiterated that signs of inflation are expected to ease or reverse over time, while acknowledging that the United States is in the midst of an unprecedented economic reopening in the wake of a pandemic-induced recession. .

Investors received positive economic news on Friday. Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and restaurants as the economy opened up and there were fewer restrictions related to the pandemic.

Retail sales in the United States were up 0.6% seasonally adjusted in June from the previous month, the US Department of Commerce said. The increase surprised Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to decline slightly last month.

Banks, airlines and other large corporations launched the latest round of quarterly newsletters this week. Reports have been mostly strong, although investors are still trying to gauge how companies are doing during the recovery and how they might perform for the rest of the year.

Most of the S&P 500 companies will release their results next week and the week after. Expectations are high, with S&P 500 earnings expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

