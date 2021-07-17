Business
NSE and BSE seek clarification on preferential allocation of LIC Housing Finance to LIC
Mumbai: LIC Housing Finance Ltd said on Saturday that the National Stock Exchange and BSE had requested clarification from the company on its Preferential allocation of 2,334 crore of shares to the parent company Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC).
This follows close scrutiny by market regulator Sebi of Preferential allocation of 4000 crore by PNB Housing Finance to Carlyle and other investors. PNB Housing Finance is currently contesting an appeal before the Securities Appeals Tribunal against market regulator Sebi.
Last month, LIC Housing Finance announced that it would issue 4.54 crore of shares to LIC at 514.25 each for 2,334 crores.
“The company had received an email dated July 12, 2021 from BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd requesting clarification on the company’s compliance with the Articles of Association (AOA) regarding the process arrived for valuation at which the said participation shares are offered to LIC. The company has clarified that there is no violation of the provisions of the AOA, as the price has been duly determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AOA as well as Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, ”LIC Housing Finance said in an exchange brief.
The company said it received another letter dated July 16 from BSE and NSE requesting further clarification as to why a registered appraiser’s appraisal report was not taken into account when determining the price. of these proposed shares to be issued on a preferential basis.
“The company reiterated again that the price of the preferential allotment was determined in accordance with the provisions of the AOA, the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI regulations (issuance of capital and disclosure requirements), 2018 in as a publicly traded company The company is not required to obtain a registered appraiser certificate, as provided in Rule 13 of the Corporations Rules (Share Capital and Debentures), 2014.
LIC Housing Finance has received a directive from the stock exchanges that, in the interest of investors in the securities market, voting at the EGM can be carried out. However, the results of the vote on agenda item n. 1 cannot be made public and it should be kept under seal pending the completion of the review, ”the company said on file.
“In accordance with the instructions of the Stock Exchange, the Company hereby informs the Members of the results of the vote on item 1 of the agenda of the Company’s Notice dated June 24” will not be issued public and it will be kept in a blanket pending the completion of the examination by the competent authorities ”, indicates the file.
“The Company is considering all of its options regarding this matter and we would like to categorically state that the Company has fully complied with the applicable provision for the valuation of Equity Shares offered to LIC on a preferential basis.”
