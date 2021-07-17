4 social security strategies to finance your retirement

Social Security cannot be your only source of income as a senior. The benefits are simply not great enough. But it can go a long way toward funding your retirement if you make wise decisions about your benefits.

Here are four strategic choices that should lead to the broadest possible Social Security checks.

1. Maximize your income

The more you earn, the bigger your future Social Security benefits will be – up to a point. If you earn less than the basic salary limit (which is $ 142,800 in 2021), you can increase the amount of your future retirement checks by increasing your salary.

You see, you pay Social Security payroll taxes up to the base pay limit. Social security then:

Records the salary you earn during your career (up to this limit)

Adjust them all for inflation

Find the average wages over the 35 years your inflation-adjusted wages were highest

Offers you benefits equivalent to a percentage of that average salary

This means that higher average wages directly lead to higher benefits.

You can increase your income by improving your job skills, making sure you get paid what you are worth by negotiating when hiring or during performance reviews, or by working a second job.

2. Put more than 35 years to work

No matter how many years you work, Social Security benefits are always calculated based on your top 35 paid years.

If you have a higher (inflation-adjusted) salary at the end of your career than before, it may be beneficial to work longer.

For each year you work at that higher income level, your current higher salary replaces a low income year when your benefits are calculated. If you earn much later in life, you can push back years of lower pay and give your average a big boost.

3. Coordinate with your spouse

Married couples need a common social security strategy. This is because there are dozens of different approaches they could take to claiming benefits.

For example, if only one spouse earned enough to claim Social Security benefits, the other could get spousal benefits – but only after the spouse with the income starts receiving checks. This higher income spouse may decide to apply for benefits at a younger age so that spousal benefits can begin as soon as possible.

Or a higher employee may want to delay the payment of their own benefits, as this would leave more survivor benefits for a widower. In this case, the lower earning spouse may want to start with their checks to provide income for the couple while the higher income allows their benefits to grow.

4. Delay your claim for benefits

In order to get your standard Social Security benefit, you must start receiving checks at full retirement age (FRA). Depending on your year of birth, this is between 66 and 2 months and 67.

You can obviously start earlier than that – as early as the age of 62. But early deposit penalties apply, so you see a permanent reduction in the size of your checks for each month you receive benefits before FRA.

Waiting until at least FRA allows you to avoid cutting benefits – but you also have the option of increasing social security checks while waiting after FRA. For each month until you turn 70, you can earn a deferred retirement credit that increases the amount of your check.

If you delay as much as possible until age 70, you will get the most income each month. And, you will likely end up with a higher lifetime income, depending on whether or not you outlive your life expectancy.

By coordinating with your spouse, taking steps to maximize the average salary, and while waiting to file for benefits, you can get Social Security checks that are much closer to your retirement.