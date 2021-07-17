Red Cross is now looking for donors in Benton County





ROGERS – As donors across the country have rolled up their sleeves to donate this summer, the need for blood remains critical for patients who depend on life-saving transfusions, according to the American Red Cross. The organization is reporting a severe blood shortage and is urging donors of all blood groups – especially Group O – to make an appointment to donate now. Red Cross officials say more than 1,000 extra blood donations every day are needed to meet current demand as hospitals respond to unusually high numbers of trauma and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries. To thank the donors who are helping to replenish the blood supply this month, anyone who donates until July 31 will receive a $ 10 Amazon.com gift card by email and will also receive an automatic entry for have a chance to win gasoline for one year (worth $ 5,000). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Plus, everyone who donates throughout July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair. Donors can make an appointment to donate blood using the Red Cross Blood Donation App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or activating the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. In most cases, those who have received a covid-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine someone received is important to determine eligibility for donation. Donation possibilities to come until July 31: Nice view Thursday: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive Bentonville Tuesday: 10 am-2pm, Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th St. July 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bentonville Church of Christ, 904 North Walton Blvd. Rogers Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 W. Oak St. Tuesday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut Wednesday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St. July 26: noon-4 p.m., Walmart, 4208, boul. Pleasant Crossing. July 27: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway Silo sources July 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Christian Fellowship, 525 S. Lincoln St. July 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Simmons Prepared Foods, 601 N. Hico To donate blood, people must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other pieces of identification required at check-in. People aged 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where state law allows), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors aged 18 and under must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

