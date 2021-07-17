Decryption of crypto trends: why is Square moving into the Bitcoin custody space?





By Sharat Chandra Square, one of the world’s largest fintech companies with a market cap of $ 107 billion, wants to create a Bitcoin hardware wallet to mainstream Bitcoin custody. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, announced on Twitter that the wallet, an inclusive product that brings a non-custodial solution to the next 100 million people, will be built entirely in the open, from software design to hardware design. , and in collaboration with the community. Squares’ foray into the preservation and servicing of digital assets did not surprise many. In June, Jack was at his best at the 2021 Bitcoin conference in Miami and revealed that Square was playing with the idea of ​​a hardware wallet. Deconstruct Recent Move Squares



The global digital asset management (DAM) market size is projected to grow from $ 3.4 billion in 2020 to $ 6.0 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% . Even institutional players such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sach and corporations have realized the growth potential of the digital currency space. There is a global demand for secure custody alternatives to manage and use digital assets. It’s obvious why Square wants to be a force to be reckoned with in this space. Cryptocurrency wallets are used to receive, send, and hold digital currencies. Cryptocurrency hardware wallets are also referred to as cold wallets, which are considered more secure than hot wallets such as desktop and mobile wallets. All market participants, including retail and institutional investors, have spoken in unison about asset safety. Security of hardware wallets



There have been cases of hardware wallet hacking. In July of last year, hardware wallet provider Bitcoin Ledger was hacked. Over a million user details have been compromised. Square should address concerns about the security of portfolios to position itself as a dominant and trusted player in the custody space. The role of digital asset custody



Digital asset custodians have an important role to play in expanding the digital asset investment landscape. Since digital assets are more vulnerable than traditional assets, their retention is of paramount importance. To gain investor confidence, digital asset custodians need to go the extra mile to ensure safe, transparent and affordable custody services. Some regulators have been proactive in regulating this evolving space. Earlier this year, Thailand’s Security and Exchange Commission announced that digital asset custodian wallet services would fall under the Digital Assets Act to prohibit the use of digital assets in illicit activities. and money laundering. The digital asset industry is borderless and fluid. It needs a well-defined conservation framework to balance investor protection with growth opportunities for investors.

