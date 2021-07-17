Business
Did Anyone Make $ 117 Million?
According to The Mega Millions site, the winning numbers were 24, 25, 47, 52 and 57, and the Mega Ball number was 24 while the Megaplier was 4X.
There was a $ 117 million jackpot and an $ 83.9 million cash option, but did anyone win it last night?
No one matched the five numbers and the Mega Ball, so the jackpot was rolled over for Tuesday’s draw, where it will be worth $ 128 million with a cash option of $ 91.8 million.
However, there was a big winner, with a Kentucky ticket that matched all five numbers for the $ 1 million prize.
With the highest Megaplier available, six of the 15 winners of the $ 10,000 prize that matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, quadrupled their winnings.
There were also 302 players who won $ 500 by matching four numbers, 65 of which increased their prize to $ 2,000 with the Megaplier.
Another 776 players won $ 200 by matching three numbers and the Powerball, with 173 players winning $ 800 using the Megaplier. Over 444,000 tickets won prizes of at least $ 2.
While no big winner was found last night, May saw a big winner. Earlier this month, a five-member group claimed their prize, which saw them take the jackpot of $ 516 million.
In what was the ninth biggest prize in lottery history, the jackpot winners claimed the prize as a lump sum cash payment. This means that they received the prize of $ 348,600,000, with the total after federal and state taxes amounting to $ 254,233,980.
Meanwhile, in June, a single ticket sold in Illinois took home the top prize of $ 55 million ($ 38 million in cash). There have been a total of four jackpot winners so far this year and there have been five in 2020.
How does Mega Millions work?
Since its launch in 1996, Mega Millions has been one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country.
Residents of 45 states can purchase tickets, which are also sold in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The five states that do not sell lottery tickets are; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.
For a chance to win, players can purchase a ticket from a licensed lottery retailer for $ 2 with the option to add the Megaplier to your ticket for an additional $ 1.
Mega Millions jackpots start at $ 20 million, while other prizes pay out between $ 1 and $ 2 million or more with a Megaplier.
Players must choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 70 for the white balls and select a number from 1 to 25 for the gold numbers. They can also use the Easy Pick or Quick Pick option to have the numbers selected at random.
A player who wins the lottery has the choice of claiming the prize as an annuity or as cash.
An annuity is paid in a single payment followed by 29 annual payments, each payment being worth five percent more than the preceding one. Those who choose the cash option receive a one-time lump sum payment equal to all of the money in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.
The draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at WSB-TV in Atlanta where five white balls are drawn from a set numbered 1 through 70. There is a gold Mega Ball that is drawn from a set numbered 1 through 25.
With nine different ways to win a prize, the odds of winning at least $ 2 are 1 in 24, according to the Mega Millions website.
Those with a winning ticket have between 90 days and a year to redeem their ticket, depending on local rules and regulations.
