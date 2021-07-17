Fishmongers in all markets will be tested for Covid-19 after new cluster discovered at Jurong fishing port, Health News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Fishmongers in all markets are to be tested for Covid-19 following a cluster at Jurong fishing port that was declared on Friday July 16. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (July 17) that there is a risk of transmission of the virus to other markets, as it has spread from the port to the market and food hub in Hong Lim. The Ministry of Health said: “As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health has made arrangements with the National Environment Agency to test fishmongers from all markets in our test centers and distribute kits to them. rapid antigen test, so they can continue to monitor themselves. “ The health ministry said everyone who worked at Jurong fishing port between July 3 and July 16 has already been placed in quarantine. Special testing operations will also be carried out for all visitors to the port during this period. The Ministry of Health added, “We understand that there is now a rush to buy fish. The Department of Health advises all visitors to wet markets to avoid crowds and to do your marketing during off-peak hours or in supermarkets. The health ministry has reminded the public to observe safe management measures by keeping a distance of 1m from each other and wearing masks properly when marketing. Jurong fishing port will be closed for two weeks from Saturday to July 31. The closure is intended to help break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 and allow for a deep clean-up.

