Jeff Bezos’ space flight: here’s everything you need to know
But Bezos’ flight and the technology his company developed to get him there is very different from Branson’s. Blue Origin’s New Shepard is a small suborbital rocket that takes off vertically from a launch pad, providing a shorter but faster experience than the air-launched space plane created by Branson’s Virgin Galactic. But just like the Virgin Galactic plane, New Shepard is designed to fly paying customers over tens of kilometers above the Earth’s surface for moments of weightlessness and panoramic views of Earth.
CNN Business will share the livestream and host a live blog with updates.
Here’s everything you need to know before the big event.
Who go?
What’s going to happen ?
When most people think of spaceflight, they think of an astronaut circling the earth, floating in space, for at least a few days.
This is not what the Bezos brothers and their traveling companions will do.
They’ll go up and down, and they’ll do it in less time, about 11 minutes, than it takes most people to get to work.
Visually, Blue Origin’s livestream will look pretty much like most New Shepard test launches from years past: 120 miles east of El Paso.
How is this different from what SpaceX and Virgin Galactic are doing?
Bezos’ flight will come just nine days after British billionaire Richard Branson took his own supersonic ride to the edge of space, following a surprise announcement made by his space company, Virgin Galactic, days after Bezos announced his intention to go to space.
The two men’s companies and their PR machines have since entered a public exchange, though the billionaires themselves have said they don’t want to run to become the first to fly into space aboard a gear they helped fund.
But suborbital space tourism isn’t all Branson and Bezos pursue with their space businesses. It is also not the largest or most important sector of the booming commercial space industry.
Branson, Musk, and Bezos, however, have all been compared for years because of their similarities, the three of whom have used the fortunes accumulated in other industries to pursue space ventures. Here’s how they break down:
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been making headlines and breaking records with its rocket technology for years and is very different from what Blue Origin will debut on Tuesday.
Suborbital flights, however, don’t need to travel that fast. All they have to do is reach an altitude above the 50 mile mark that the US government considers to be the limit of outer space or the 62 mile mark, which is internationally considered the line of demarcation. (New Shepard is expected to be over 62 miles.)
What New Shepard does on Tuesday will be more like Richard Branson the next, other the space billionaire plans to do with his company, Virgin Galactic.
Virgin Galactic also plans to launch wealthy tourists into the suborbital space, although it has developed a very different vehicle to get there. Rather than an autonomous rocket that takes off vertically, Virgin Galactic has built a manned space plane that takes off from a runway (much like an airplane) attached to a huge winged mothership.
Virgin Galactic performed its own test flights and Branson became the first billionaire to fly into space on a rocket he helped fund on July 11.
Is it risky?
Space travel is historically fraught with dangers. While the risks aren’t necessarily astronomical for Bezos’ escape into suborbital space, as his space company Blue Origin has spent most of the past decade leading New Shepard through a series of successful test flights. .
Suborbital flights also require significantly less power and speed than orbital rockets. This means less time the rocket is needed to burn, lower temperatures scorching the exterior of the spacecraft, less force and compression tearing the spacecraft, and generally less chance of something going wrong.
Still, any time a human attaches to a rocket, there are risks and Bezos apparently calculated that, for him, it was worth it.
