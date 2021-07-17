



HUMACAO, Porto Rico, July 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a technology provider to the drone industry, today announced its intention to offer to sell shares of its common stock as part of a ” a firm takeover bid. All common shares must be sold by the Company. Red Cat Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto / Red Cat Holdings, Inc.) ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acts as the sole accounting manager of the offering. The offer is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance that or when the offer can be made, or as to the size or actual conditions of the offer. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily for general corporate purposes. The securities will be offered and sold in accordance with a prior registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256216), including a base prospectus, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC “) on May 17, 2021 and declared in force on June 14, 2021. The offer will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been or will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor , New York, New York 10004, by phone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at [email protected] Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read the entire preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC which are incorporated by reference in this supplement to preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and this offer. The story continues This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. About Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. Spanning multiple industries and segments, Red Cat’s portfolio of companies offer a diverse and comprehensive reach across multiple markets, including: enterprise remote flight technology; SaaS solutions for the secure storage of flight data; consumer equipment and communication technology; and consumer e-commerce and lifestyle brands. For more information about Annovis, please visit the company’s website: https://www.redcatholdings.com/. Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “might”, “estimate”, “expect”, “have the intention “,” seek, “” may “,” could “,” plan “,” potential “,” predict “,” plan “,” target “,” aim “,” should “,” will “,” would ” , or the negative of such words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. and are subject to uncertainties, risks and inherent assumptions difficult to predict. In addition, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events which may not prove to be correct. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the section entitled “Risk factors” of the final prospectus relating to tif to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update such information except as required by applicable law. For investor relations inquiries: Hairdresser Chad

Telephone: (818) 906-4701

