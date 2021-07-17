Regent Seven Seas Cruises $ 73,000 Sells In Under 3 Hours

A cruise with rates starting at $ 73,499 sold out in less than three hoursWednesday.

Regent Seven Seas CruisesGo on sale for World Cruiseup 2024 tickets around 8:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. They sold out around 11 a.m., according to a company statement. Rates were up to $ 199,999 per person for a master suite.

The cruise is scheduled to depart on Jan.6, 2024 from Miami, Fla., On Mariners of the Seven Seas.

The nearly five-month cruise will span 34,500 nautical miles, venturing to 66 ports and 31 countries, including destinations in Central America, the US West Coast, Hawaii, the South Pacific Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda. There are 442 shore excursions available.

Wednesday ticket sales have exploded the companys record for opening day bookings, according to a press release Thursday. The previous record was set in September 2020, when bookings for Regents 2023 World Cruise went on sale.

Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said there has been a surge in first-time travelers with the company.

With a wait list longer than ever, we knew the 2024 Global Cruise was going to be popular, but this exceptional response exceeded all expectations, Montague said in the statement. For our customers, Global Cruise 2024 is about more than a cruise vacation – it’s a return to normalcy

