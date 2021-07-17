3 Ways L Brands’ Victoria’s Secret Spin-Off Will Benefit Investors

According to a recent press release from the parent company, the division of controversial clothing and lifestyle brand Victoria’s Secret into its own stand-alone business now has an official date and additional details. L Brands (NYSE: LB). Approved by L Brands’ board of directors on July 9, the divestiture will see Victoria’s Secret separate to become its own company on August 2, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol VSCO.

L Brands, meanwhile, will change its ticker symbol to BBWI as it conforms much more to the name of its remaining brand, Bath & Body Works. There are three reasons why investors might see these changes putting more money in their pockets in the medium to long term. Let’s discuss it.

1. The performance of Bath & Body Works will be judged separately.

As it began to restructure and improve operations last year to regain profitability and growth after years of decline and a severe blow from COVID-19, L Brands’ Bath & Body Works brand has spearheaded of the recovery. Victoria’s Secret also saw financial improvement when L Brands closed underperforming stores and began to shift the brand’s messaging. Since then, Bath & Body Works has been one of the most successful.

A July 13, 2021 sales update for the first nine weeks of L Brands’ second quarter 2021 showed strong growth for Bath & Body Works both year over year and from 2019. Victoria’s Secret sales for the period also increased sharply year over year, but only slightly compared to pre-pandemic 2019 sales:

Mark Sales for the first

Nine weeks Q2 2021 Sales for the first

Nine weeks Q2 2020 Growth

From 2020 Growth

From 2019 Bath and Body $ 1.24 billion $ 743.5 million 67% 48% Victoria’s Secret $ 1.11 billion $ 625.7 million 78% 3%

Bath & Body Works topped Victoria’s Secret revenue and posted strong double-digit percentage growth. This change is visible both on the rebound from pandemic lockdowns and from pre-pandemic 2019 sales. In fact, Bath & Body Works ‘current revenue is only $ 130 million less than the two brands’ total revenue. at this point in 2020, demonstrating its speed of expansion.

The performance of Bath & Body Works is expected to improve further following the business split. Leslie Wexner, founder of L Brands and reportedly a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sells 20 million shares of the company in association with several other large shareholders. This should go a long way in removing Wexner’s influence and the company’s tarnished image in the future.

L Brands is repurchasing 10 million of those shares as part of a new $ 1.5 billion share repurchase program, thereby increasing the value of the remaining shares to shareholders. The company also said it was reducing its debt by $ 500 million and would continue to pay its annual dividend of $ 0.60 per share.

Victoria’s Secret, which has depressed L Brands’ earnings and stock value for at least four years, will soon be a separate entity, allowing Bath & Body Works to defend itself. Bath & Body Works, already thriving thanks to L Brands’ new strategy, looks set to emerge leaner, stronger and with a healthier balance sheet, free to begin a new era of growth.

2. Investors will earn a “bonus” stake in Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret saw sales start to fall sharply in 2016 and early 2017, causing L Brands shares to fall in value, a trend that continued through the intervening years and into 2020. To compensate, L Brands has closed several hundred of its worst. efficient stores and put in place other efficiency measures to restore the brand’s profitability.

The Victoria’s Secret spin-off could be a win-win for current L Brands shareholders. From August 3, they will retain their current holdings in the reconfigured L brands (which will be known as Bath & Body Works) and hopefully benefit from its rapid growth, share buyback program and other bullish factors.

Simultaneously, 100% of the shares of the new Victoria’s Secret company will be distributed to existing investors of L Brands. Each holder of L Brands shares on July 22, 2021 will get one Victoria’s Secret share for every three L Brands shares they own.

L Brands shareholders will therefore soon hold shares in two companies, one based on the very successful Bath & Body Works and the other centered on Victoria’s Secret. If Victoria’s Secret falls back into its pre-pandemic sales loss pattern and eventually goes bankrupt, shareholders will continue to have their full stake in the growth of Bath & Body Works. If, on the other hand, Victoria’s Secret also continues its recovery, investors will have in their portfolios the shares of two successful companies rather than just one.

3. Their main investment becomes a less controversial business

All the political baggage hanging over Victoria’s Secret – the accusations of misogyny and other socially unacceptable actions by the leaders, Wexner’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his functioning in a sector of the market deeply involved in the shifting minefields of contemporary sexual politics – will almost certainly be detached from the main business, as well as the brand’s spin-off. Bath & Body Works can move forward without problems and past associations of the lingerie brand.

Bath & Body Works is also not expected to be affected by the fallout from the image and staff changes planned by Victoria’s Secret. The latter’s new marketing plan to abandon the use of its so-called “Angel” models and instead present the very different VS Collective is a potential new source of controversy, to which Bath & Body Works will not be directly from now on. associate.

Analysts, critics and others following the action are currently arguing over whether VS Collective’s new marketing approach will increase or decrease Victoria’s Secret sales. Although an argument can be made both ways, Bath & Body Works no longer gets caught up in the discussion.

If Victoria’s Secret’s new approach to advertising and brand imagery fails, investors at L Brands will not see their Bath & Body Works earnings affected. If that succeeds and Victoria’s Secret sales increase, people who invest in consumer discretionary stocks through L Brands will find that their additional stakes in the new company will allow them to profit from the victories of the two newly formed companies.