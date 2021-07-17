All eyes are on India’s brightest Zomato – TechCrunch

Relevance is often linked to scarcity. As a result, the first everything, whether it’s a birthday, a scientific achievement or a vice president, has its own weight. Whether this pressure is justified is a discussion in itself, but today, focus on the ripple effects of the Indies. first Unicorn IPO: Zomato.

Food delivery start-up Zomato, which is expected to start trading in public shares next week, has been called by journalists and industry experts as India’s largest tech public offering to date. The company could be valued at $ 8.6 billion in its public debut, and early indications of investor interest were strong.

As my colleagues Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim said in their column, Zomato’s eventual performance will be watched by Paytm and MobiKwik, two Indian fintech unicorns who are also looking to go public soon, the 100 or so Indian unicorns, and, of course. , returns – from concentrated venture capitalists. The startup’s success could lead to more venture capital funding, later exits, and overall a milestone for growth investments amid legislative and regulatory tensions.

While the pressure is on so that Zomato is not crushed by public procurement, it is not simply an energy of baseless anticipation. Our reporter in the field Manish singh religiously reported on all the signs India has built towards this event, from the early stage startup fundraising frenzy to how engineers suddenly feel empowered to ask for more money through a increased demand.

A Zomato success could prompt more investors to pay attention to the startup scene, but they will catch up: Indian startups raised a record $ 10.46 billion in the first half of 2021, up from $ 4 billion in the over the same period last year, and $ 5.4 billion in the first half of 2019, data analytics platform Tracxn told TechCrunch. By comparison, Indian startups had raised $ 11.6 billion in all of 2020.

The point to remember here, both in life and in startups, is that the first rarely everything is the result of a single decision. Often times, if you look closely, a milestone is due to a fusion of different wins, successes, failures, and smaller milestones along the way. This doesn’t take away its title as the biggest tech startup to go public in India (relevant and rare!), But it does suggest that ripple effects are not just a side effect of a fundraising event, but can -be the impetus for the IPO in the first place.

Emerge, then converge

The closed funds clip led by various, emerging fund managers are unlike anything I’ve seen before. Last week the Female Founders Fund closed $ 57 million for Fund III, Nasir Quadree announced one of the biggest solo GP funds, Peter Boyce II Nears $ 40 Million Close for Stellation Capital and H Ventures landed an initial fund of $ 10 million.

Here’s what you need to know: More and more established venture capital firms are looking to emerging managers for deal flow and, frankly, to new partners, according to my colleague Connie Loizos. This week only, the initialized partner recovered Singh’s hair of Founder Collective, making her a new partner in the firm. Don’t expect the trend to slow down anytime soon.

Your tour de table is not special, but you can be

It may be easier to raise money than to get fundraising cover. As we covered in our recent Equity podcast, featuring Alex Konrad, Senior Editor at Forbes, the bar for fundraising history has never been higher.

Here’s what you need to know: In order to stand out, founders need to be transparent about the competition, their industry, and leave those quotes and talking points pre-approved. We get into specific advice about the show and how a numbing effect could harm historically overlooked individuals.

