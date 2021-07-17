Never Said The Word SellElon Musk Raises The Price Of Dogecoin As Bitcoin And Crypto Lose Billions





Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla touting dogecoin, raised the price of memes-based cryptocurrency, tweeting that his son “holds his doge like a champ.” The price of dogecoin, down about 75% from its April peak, hit a low of less than 17 cents after Musk posted on Twitter. Register now for CryptoCodexa free daily newsletter for the crypto-curious that explains the world of bitcoin in a short way. Arrive in your inbox at 7:00 am EDT every day of the week MORE FORBESCoinbase CEO Fires Back at Dogecoin Creator After Attack on ‘Cult’ Bitcoin and Crypto Price Culture Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has helped dogecoin rise to the top ten in crypto over the past few months, … [+] pushing the price of dogecoin to highs of over 70 cents.

Getty Images

“Lil X is prowling [a crypto twist on the word “holding”] his doge like a champion “, Musk replied to a meme posted by a Musk and Dogecoin fan account. “Literally never said the word ‘sell’ even once!” < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Musk previously said he bought his son, whose name is X A-12, dogecoin “so that he can be a toddler hodler” and also said he owns dogecoin himself although he ‘we do not know how many. The tweet is the latest in a long line of cryptocurrency posts and market interventions made by Musk through 2021. Earlier this year, Tesla revealed that it had purchased 1.5 billion dollars. dollars of bitcoin while Musk said his rocket company SpaceX “would put literal dogecoin over literal.” Moon.” The price of dogecoin began to rise this year after traders frustrated with restrictions on shares even in January piled up in the cryptocurrency “joke” and the bitcoin and crypto exchange Coinbase added a support. Dogecoin is up nearly 6,000% from the same period last year amid a larger crypto rally that saw the price of bitcoin rise by around 250% and hit a record high of around $ 65,000 per bitcoin. However, the price of bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market has fallen sharply in recent months, with the combined market losing $ 300 billion since mid-June. CryptoCodexA free daily newsletter for the crypto-curious. Help you understand the world of bitcoin and crypto, every day MORE FORBESGoldman Sachs Reveals Surprise Coinbase Prediction After $ 1,000 Billion Bitcoin And Crypto Crash The price of dogecoin has fallen by less than 18 cents following Elon Musk’s latest dogecoin tweet.

Coinbase

This week the bitcoin and cryptocurrency world was rocked by an attack on crypto by one of the creators of dogecoin, something he said he did like a joke.” In a series of tweets, Jackson Palmer, who developed the tongue-in-cheek dogecoin in 2013 only to reach a value of $ 25 billion, called the entire crypto market “inherently right-wing hyper-capitalist technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its supporters through a combination of tax evasion, reduced regulatory oversight and artificially enforced scarcity. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2021/07/17/never-said-the-word-sell-elon-musk-boosts-the-price-of-dogecoin-as-bitcoin-and-crypto-lose-billions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos