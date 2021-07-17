Can This American Health Litigation Firm Really Be Worth $ 33 Billion?

When John Ruiz invested in an apartment at the luxury Ritz-Carlton waterfront residences in Miami Beach earlier this year, he met the man who would later help him make him a multi-billionaire. times – at least on paper.

The apartment’s co-investor was Ophir Sternberg, a wealthy real estate developer and founder of Lionheart Capital, who, together with hedge fund Elliott Management, had transformed the former heart hospital into a complex of luxury residences. The property’s villas, designed by Italian architect Piero Lissoni, boast a private marina and sell for up to $ 40 million each.

It would be the first of several times that Ruiz and Sternberg have done business together, including in May, when they teamed up to buy Cigarette Racing Team, a luxury powerboat company.

For a zero-income business, this is in a class of its own. The comparables would be the spaceship companies or the flying cars, but even they have lower valuations.

But none of those deals could match the deal they unveiled this week: Sternberg’s special-purpose acquisition company intends to go public with Ruiz MSP’s health litigation activity. Recovery with a staggering valuation of nearly $ 33 billion.

Even in the greenhouse atmosphere of the current Spac boom, where companies with big dreams but little revenue have gone public at incredible valuations, the price of the MSP deal stands out.

“For a zero-income business, this is a class of its own,” said Michael Klausner, a professor at Stanford Law School who studies Spacs. “The comparables would be the spaceship companies or the flying cars, but even they have lower valuations.”

A former member of the Israel Defense Forces elite combat unit who turned to buying real estate, first in New York and then in Miami, Sternberg was initially looking for a company to real estate technology to go public. Lionheart Capital raised $ 230 million in August last year and set an 18-month deadline to strike a deal.

After his chance real estate transaction with Ruiz, Sternberg changed his mind about finding a target in the real estate industry and decided to merge with MSP Recovery instead.

MSP Recovery was founded in 2014 by Ruiz, a wealthy Miami-based lawyer with his own legal program in Spanish. Television law. The company buys medical claims from government-funded health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, before hiring lawyers to find cases where the costs should have been borne by another party, such as an auto insurer. He then files an appeal to recover the total amount.

Lionheart is already listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and if he closes his deal with MSP Recovery, the healthcare litigation group will become a public corporation through a process known as a reverse merger.

This week’s announcement that Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II and MSP Recovery had struck a deal that valued the litigation company at $ 32.6 billion did not spark the kind of publicity normally generated by Spac deals of this size, even if this is the second biggest deal of its kind.

John Ruiz and Ophir Sternberg teamed up in May to buy Cigarette Racing Team, a luxury powerboat company © Alamy



Lionheart has assigned MSP Recovery a valuation that is 10.5 times its expected gross revenue for 2023, based on potentially recoverable claims. One person involved in the deal called it an “extremely overpriced” deal while someone familiar with Lionheart’s strategy said it was “dazzling.”

Ruiz disputes these characterizations. “These are false statements. . . and not based on the model we built, ”he told the Financial Times, adding that the company’s projections were achievable when market size was taken into account. According to MSP Recovery, about 11% of annual Medicaid and Medicare spending of $ 1.6 billion is recoverable.

Some of the executives who worked on the deal have left. Three members of the Lionheart Acquisition board of directors have left since MSP Recovery and Spac signed a letter of intent in March. Trevor Barran, who was also COO of Spac, tendered his resignation on July 4, just days before the deal was announced. Barran did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes to fruition as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has begun to take a stronger stance on Spacs, warning them against presenting overly optimistic projections and saying they could be held accountable for any misleading allegation about the company.

Meanwhile, market participants have criticized the structure of the Spac deals, which often allow insiders to make huge profits while prompting executives to make deals at all costs without worrying about other investors.

Companies such as MSP Recovery buy the receivables at a steep discount before suing the responsible parties for the full amount and sharing the proceeds if the litigation is successful. The company is not unique and its versions are proliferating in the United States.

But Ruiz says he has a secret sauce – algorithms designed by himself and a team of engineers who can scan medical records to find claims that have been mistakenly paid by the government. Indeed, it is these debts and their value at the time of their collection that the public shareholders will receive a participation. The law firm itself will remain a private enterprise.

MSP Recovery, which does not plan to generate cash this year, predicts that its gross revenues will increase from nearly $ 1 billion next year to $ 23 billion in 2026. Every time MSP Recovery wins a deal, the loot will be shared with government programs, which receive 50 percent, while law firms, including Ruiz’s of the same name, will get up to 20 percent. The rest goes to the business itself.

Ophir Sternberg is a former member of the Israel Defense Forces elite combat unit who turned to buying real estate © Startraks / Shutterstock



For Ruiz, the valuation is, on the contrary, too low. “My number was well over $ 32.6 billion. When we came back with the first models, they were at $ 50 billion, ”he said. Ruiz called Sternberg a “shrewd businessman” who had fought hard to get a good deal from his investors.

Other litigation finance specialists have more modest valuations. Burford Capital – itself no stranger to controversy – is perhaps the biggest player in the industry and currently has a market capitalization of £ 1.6bn or just over £ 2.2bn of dollars.

However, in an investor presentation filed in connection with the merger, MSP Recovery claimed that its valuation was in line with that of private equity giants such as Blackstone, KKR and Apollo, which it viewed as peers due to the long-term nature of their investments.

Unlike most Spac transactions, no other investor is involved in the deal, including private investments in private equity players, or the so-called Pipe investors, who fueled the blank check boom. . Usually, these deals involve lengthy negotiations over the valuation of the combined company, giving an implied seal of approval to the deal.

Also missing are bulge-bracket banks which usually work on transactions of this size. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Nomura Securities, which are among the major shareholders of Lionheart Acquisition, are listed as financial advisers. Lawyers in the case are Weil, Gotshal & Manges and DLA Piper, whose chairman emeritus Roger Meltzer sits on Spac’s board of directors.

The transaction generated exorbitant fees, with $ 70 million of the $ 230 million that MSP Recovery expects to receive from Spac going to advisers. According to Ruiz, the fees are justified because “200 or 300 people” worked on the case for several months.

Sternberg says he negotiated what he considers to be “an incredible sweetener” for Lionheart shareholders who support the deal rather than redeeming their investment before it is consumed.

Shareholders who do not redeem will each receive at least 35 warrants, giving them the opportunity to purchase one share of MSP Recovery at $ 11.50 even if the share price appreciates beyond that. level.

In an unusual twist for a deal like this, MSP Recovery said Ruiz and other executives agreed to resell shares to the company for every warrant exercised by investors, instead of the company issuing new ones. shares and dilutes shareholders.

“The MSP shareholder transfers value to the non-redeeming Lionheart shareholders in order to get them to accept the MSP valuation,” said Klausner, the Stanford professor. “An easier way to limit buybacks is to assess the MSP to a level that Lionheart shareholders would accept.”

Still, whether investors stay or go doesn’t matter in making the deal go through, according to Sternberg. “The deal is done anyway,” he said.

If so, Ruiz will add his share of the business – an asset worth over $ 20 billion at listing – to his fortune, ranking him among the wealthiest Floridians, at least according to a local television channel.

