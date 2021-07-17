Why is everyone talking about Skillz Stock?





Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) has been a battleground stock since its public debut last December. Shares of the gaming services company opened at $ 17.89 a share on the first day of trading, surged to $ 46.30 in February during the “meme stock” frenzy, then tumbled into the middle. of adolescence. Let’s take a look at why Skillz has garnered so much bullish and bearish attention, and where its volatile stock might be heading. The SAVS are scrutinized Skillz did not go public through a traditional IPO or direct listing. Instead, it agreed to be acquired by a publicly traded SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) called Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Flying Eagle investors received new shares of Skillz after the merger closed. PSPC-backed IPOs often attract a lot of attention and scrutiny. The Bulls claim they are democratizing the IPO process by allowing retail investors to buy shares of a publicly traded PSPC before it merges with a private target. In theory, this process prevents institutional investors from hoarding IPO stocks. Bears will point out that PSPCs are blank check companies that have no real value unless they find a takeover target within two years. This pressure could lead the SPACs to make premature acquisitions or to disguise weak companies as strong ones. Several prolific short sellers, including Wolfpack Research, have made similar charges against Skillz. The shorts against Cathie Wood Wolfpack’s attack on Skillz in early March, along with an opportunistic secondary stock offer at $ 24 a share later in the month, ended its Reddit-fueled rally. But in April, well-known growth investor Cathie Wood bought shares of Skillz for two of its ARK exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and denounced Wolfpack’s claims as “exaggerated or incorrect” in a newsletter aimed at investors. investors. Today, Skillz represents 2.08% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NEW: ARKW) and 1.08% of the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). However, Wood’s support still couldn’t stop Skillz from slipping below its initial open price over the following months. Skillz’s business model Skillz’s online platform hosts multiplayer games and tournaments for other companies. The Bulls think this approach is disruptive because it allows smaller game developers to easily integrate multiplayer and competitive features without building these services from scratch. Skillz’s growth rates support this thesis. Its revenue grew 92% to $ 230 million in 2020, and it expects 63% growth this year. Analysts expect its revenue to grow a further 46% to $ 551 million in fiscal 2022. However, Skillz’s net loss fell from $ 24 million in 2019 to $ 122 million in 2020, and analysts expect it to remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future. Skillz’s losses raise red flags as it already retains a 50% reduction in all revenue from its hosted games. Most other mobile app stores only keep a 15-30% cut in an app’s earned revenue, so Skillz doesn’t have a lot of room to hike their prices. Skillz also relied on just three games from two studios (Big Run and Tether) for 79% of its revenue in 2020. The total number of monthly active users (MAU) grew only 4% year on year. to reach 2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. These numbers suggest Skillz is not as disruptive as the bulls would like to believe. On the bright side, Skillz’s paid MAUs grew 81% to 467,000 in the quarter, its average revenue per paying user increased 7% to $ 60, and its total average revenue per user jumped by 86% to reach $ 10.35. These growth rates suggest that the rigidity of Skillz’s platform could lock in its best games and players even if its overall MAU growth stagnates. These strengths could also help Skillz maintain its pricing power. Skillz also recently agreed to buy Aarki, an in-game advertising platform that reaches over MAU 465 million. The purchase could strengthen Skillz’s own digital advertising ecosystem, which monetizes MAUs that don’t participate in its paid tournaments, and attract more mobile game developers. Is Skillz a good deal? Skillz is trading at 16 times this year’s sales, making it cheaper than many other high-growth tech stocks, but this lower price-to-sell ratio reflects the uncertain future of the company. Personally, I wouldn’t buy Skillz, as its decelerating MAU growth, high fees, growing losses, and customer focus issues are hard to ignore. However, I expect Skillz to remain dominant action as the Bulls and Bears clash over its strengths and weaknesses.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

