Supply chain, staff issues lead to alcohol shortage in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC Restaurants and bars in North Carolina’s largest city are scrambling to find popular alcohol brands that have been depleted by supply chain issues and labor shortage.

At a recent meeting of the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, President Zander Guy Jr. began by addressing the alcohol shortage, which is being felt throughout the state, The Charlotte reported. Observe.

We all live on shortage of supply and demand, and hopefully that resolves over time, Guy said.

The ABC commission is in contact with suppliers to ensure products are in stock and to help local ABC boards find solutions to product issues, commission spokesperson Jeff Strickland said.

Generally speaking, global supply chains for a variety of products have been under strain throughout the pandemic, and not just here in North Carolina, Strickland said. Many businesses have reopened in recent months, creating additional demand as well.

Bars in North Carolina were allowed to reopen on February 26 after being closed almost a year ago. Nighttime alcohol curfews were also lifted at that time. All COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits at restaurants and other retailers, were lifted in May.