Business
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Class Action Filing Against Ocugen, Inc. and Certain Executives – OCGN
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and listed under 21-cv-03182, is in the name of a class made up of all persons and entities other than the Defendants who have purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities between February 2, 2021, and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Remedy Period”), seeking damages for violations of federal securities laws under Sections 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated by virtue of it, against the Company and certain of its senior executives.
If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ocugen during the Class Period, you have up to August 17, 2021 ask the court to appoint you as the principal plaintiff for the class. A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.comTo discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
Ocugen identifies itself as a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies to cure blindness and on developing a vaccine to save lives against COVID-19. The main developments of the Company are a modifying gene therapy platform based on nuclear hormone receptors to generate therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases and age-related dry macular degeneration.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading representations regarding the Company’s business, operations and compliance policies. Specifically, these statements were false and / or misleading statements and / or did not reveal that: (i) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to justify an EUA, (ii) Ocugen would not file a use authorization emergency to the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements, as well as the statements of the Defendants regarding Ocugen’s business, operations and prospects, were false and misleading and / or lacked a reasonable basis.
At February 2, 2021, Ocugen issued a press release announcing an agreement with Bharat Biotech International Limited (“Bharat”), a biotechnology company based in Hyderabad, India. Pursuant to the agreement, Ocugen has obtained an exclusive right and license under certain intellectual property rights from Bharat, with the right to sub-license, to develop, manufacture and market COVAXINTM, a vaccine candidate / inactivated product at late-stage whole virion for the prevention of COVID-19 in humans by United States of America.
Following this news, the Company’s share price has skyrocketed from a close of $ 1.81 per Ocugen share on February 1, 2021, to close at $ 3.26 per share on February 2, 2021, an increase of about 80.1%.
At February 5, 2021, after the market closed, Ocugen filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Attached to Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 was a presentation to investors regarding the company’s apparent new mission to “develop a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19.” The presentation described in detail the characteristics of the Covaxin vaccine, the “unmet need for United States“and Ocugen’s plan to develop and file an Emergency Use Authorization (” EUA “) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (” FDA “).
At June 10, 2021, Ocugen issued a press release announcing that it would pursue a “biologics license application” with the FDA instead of the previously announced EUA.
Upon publication of the news, the Company’s share price rose from $ 9.31 per Ocugen share on June 9, 2021, to close at $ 6.69 per share on June 10, 2021, a decrease of about -28.14 percent.
The Pomerantz firm, with offices in new York, Chicago, Angels, and Paris is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate law, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of class actions in securities. Today, more than 80 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition it established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous multi-million dollar damages on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomerantzlaw.com
CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz srl
[email protected]
888-476-6529 ext 7980
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-against-ocugen-inc-and-certain-officers–ocgn-301335929 .html
SOURCE Pomerantz LLP
Sources
2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-against-ocugen-inc-and-certain-officers-ocgn-1030616446
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]