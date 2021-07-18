Connect with us

After the chain’s “no tuna” debacle, Subway is attempting a comeback. Will it work?

Following the tuna / no tuna sandwich debacle, Subway is trying to make a comeback and the international chain is taking a multi-pronged approach. Subway runs new star-spangled ads as they go its biggest menu update in history, and he even launched a website to defend his name. But the question remains: will it work, and what does a return to success look like for the beleaguered brand?

What’s going on with Subway’s tuna?

At the end of January, Subway was the target of a lawsuit alleging that its tuna salad did not contain tuna and was instead “made from a mixture of various concoctions”. As Soleil Ho, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, wrote, the trial itself was kind of a non-story. The plaintiffs, Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, and their lawyer repeatedly refused to elaborate on what was found in an analysis of the tuna salad.

Subway attempted to dismiss the charges. “Keep the fishermen,” read a January Twitter photo of her tuna salad sub. “We will continue to serve 100% wild caught tuna. “

However, the story has captivated viewers and readers alike through multiple news cycles. Finally, the New York Times published an investigation in June titled “The Big Tuna Salad Mystery” in which reporter Julia Carmel procured “60 inches of Subway Tuna Sandwiches” and sent their contents to an analytical lab. commercial food.

“No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample, so we did not get any amplification product from the DNA,” read the latest email from the lab. “Therefore, we cannot identify the species.”

Subway did not comment on the article and instead waited a few days before issuing a formal response. In a statement, he said DNA testing was an unreliable methodology to identify processed tuna.

“This report supports and reflects the position taken by Subway regarding an unfounded lawsuit filed in California regarding DNA testing as a means of identifying cooked proteins,” the statement said. “DNA testing is just not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins like Subway’s tuna, which has been cooked before being tested.”

However, the damage was done, and it only contributed to America’s growing disinterest or complete distrust of Subway as a “healthy food”.

How did this impact the brand?

As Salon reported in February, Subway has suffered from an identity crisis for years. Part of this is the result of previous ingredient-centric scandals, like when the blogger known as Food Babe claimed that Subway’s bread contained a “yoga mat chemical” or when a viral story took off. was broadcast indicating that Metro bread contained too much sugar be classified as bread in Ireland.

Another big part of Subway’s waning health halo has been a cultural shift in what wellness looks like: one-footed sub-sandwiches are out, bowls of made-to-order cereal and salad are in. The channel tried to follow, but its efforts did not quite hit the mark. For example, his protein bowls that were launched right after the initial tuna trial just looked like a bunch of meat for lunch.

There was even a “Saturday Night Live” skit in which the protein bowl was the punchline. “So, is it like a fetish that I don’t know?” says a character in the sketch. “Are you having fun watching people eat a bowl of ham?” “

Oh, and Jared Fogle’s situation didn’t help the brand’s identity either.

What is Subway doing now to try to deal with its identity crisis? (And will it work?)

On July 6, Subway announced a new menu that had been in the works for over a year. According to a report by Today, “the chain’s culinary team, along with outside consultants like James Beard Award winning chef Nancy Silverton, have started work on creating two new types of sandwich bread: white and multigrain.”

“Then the chain worked to improve its protein offering, bringing back its roast chicken, roast beef, and slices of ham and turkey as thin as a deli,” the report said. “It also adds mashed avocado, fresh BelGioioso mozzarella and a Parmesan vinaigrette to its range of ingredients.”

On July 13, Subway launched its “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign, which features ads featuring Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, soccer champion Megan Rapinoe and tennis legend Serena. Williams. The campaign also includes remodeling a third of U.S. restaurants by the end of 2021, as well as upgrading packaging and marketing materials, according to Advertising week.

Then, in a move that was more offensive than defensive, the channel launched a new website: subwaytunafacts.com.

He leads with this paragraph, “The New York Times test results only show that the type of DNA test performed by the anonymous lab was not a reliable way to determine whether the sample was tuna or not. had confirmed the existence of a protein other than tuna, questions could have been raised. However, their conclusion “non-detection” simply means that the test could not determine what the protein was. terms, this was a problem with the test, not the Tuna. “

Clearly, Subway is pulling all cylinders as it tries to both deal with the tuna debacle and reestablish its reputation as a provider of healthy options.

But will it work? According to Subway CEO John Chidsey, the rebranding is the biggest in the chain’s history.

“People were really asking for food innovation,” Chidsey told Today. “There hadn’t really been a lot of food innovation, and where there had been was sort of the pursuit of the shiny object, as if Popeyes’ chicken sandwich was going to save the brand. . “

The new menu will offer nearly a dozen new or improved ingredients, as well as 10 revisited or original sandwiches. Coupled with the reassurance of some of athletics’ biggest stars whose mere presence denotes well-being for many, it’s possible that Subway will take away its current bad name.

