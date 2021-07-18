Positive cases of COVID-19 aboard the Jewel of the Seas





Royal Caribbean Jewel of the seas finally began her inaugural cruise and commercial navigation from Limassol, Cyprus, last week. the Jewel of the seas will sail from Limassol until the end of October 2021, for seven-night cruises calling at Piraeus, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini. According to Financial mirrorOn Saturday, the agency that operates the Limassol cruise terminal “safely received the crew and passengers” who boarded the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, “ensuring that personal protective measures and social distancing are strictly observed “. Unfortunately, two guests tested positive for COIVD-19, according to the ship’s crew who wish to remain anonymous. Guests have reportedly been isolated and the cruise line is testing more than a dozen people who were in close contact with the infected couple. Eight crew members would be isolated, including the guest cabin attendant and seven dining room employees. There has not yet been a general announcement regarding the intercom cases on the ship. This is the typical method by which cruise ships notify their guests of COVID cases. Yesterday we reported that over the past week there have been positive cases of coronavirus on the Viking Sky, Jupiter Viking (North Europe), Dream of the world (Singapore), MSC Grandiosa (from Spain) and the American constellation small cruise ship (Alaska). the World cruise completed her cruise and returned to Singapore due to the single positive case. the America constellation initially had three cases, but further contact tracing and testing revealed a total of ten infected guests and crew. Here in the United States, cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in all fifty states as the Delta variant continues to emerge. Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths in the United States caused by COVID-19 now involve people who have decided not to get the vaccine. The Delta variant continues to be a problem outside of the United States as well. There will be a constant stream of positive COVID-19 case counts like this as more cruise lines resume operations. Do you have a comment or a question? Please leave one below or join the discussion on our Facebook page. Image Credit: Dave Souza – CC BY-SA 2.5, commons / wikimedia.

