Simulation cruises set sail





PORT CANAVERAL, Florida For the first time since the start of the pandemic, passenger cruise ships have started from Port Canaveral. What would you like to know Cruise ships have started simulation cruises from Port Canaveral

Disney Dream set sail on its first test cruise on Saturday

Many are excited to see the cruise industry return Residents of a nearby park watched the Disney Dream cruise ship set sail on Saturday for its first simulation cruise. The crossings are intended to test the waters to ensure that cruises can operate with passengers under the conditional navigation order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Disney Dream line departs today from Port Canaveral! Even though today is just a simulation cruise, it’s a welcome sight for many who can’t wait to get back on the cruise. @ MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/N8Qhr2s5q5 Emily Braun (@EmilyBraunTV) July 17, 2021 Becky Nordby, with her family by her side, sat at the edge of the Jettysher sites on the horizon. We decided to spend some family time together after work, and here we are, ”said Nordby. They came for the occasion on Saturday, waiting for the big Disney cruise ships to pass by. When they did, Becky greeted warmly, as the big Disney Fantasy cruise ship sounded its horns to the tune of A Pirates Life For Me. They also watched the Disney Dream sail earlier on Saturday. This one was a simulation cruise, with members of the Disney cast acting as passengers to make sure the ship is ready for the real deal again. It’s always amazing to see the ships go by, but really to know that even before I got here today, I could just smell the electricity in the air, ”said Nordby. This electricity is not right here. It’s even as far as Virginia, sparking new hope in travel agent Autumn Barnes, who frequently works with Florida residents. Our industry is seeing progress again, ”said Barnes, co-owner of Pirate and Mermaid Vacations. “And I knew this was something that was going to happen, and for a very long time I thought things were going to get better, it has to be. And it took a lot longer than I thought. “ Barnes also felt the magic when the simulation cruise set sail. As for Nordby, she looks back on the magical moments she lived with her family on board. If she could rule her destiny, she said, she would be back on the bow of a Disney cruise ship in the blink of an eye. We did a few cruises. And for us, just being together. Just being on the ship, Disney cruises include it all, ”Nordby said. The Carnival Cruise Lines Mardi Gras ship is expected to become the first revenue-generating cruise ship to take off since the start of the pandemic. This departure is scheduled for July 31.

