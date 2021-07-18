Higher number of broker failures leads to crippling losses for investors





As broker failures continue, the industry has seen a record 28 failures or expulsions since November 2019, just shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, MoneyLife reported. This is the highest number of broker failures over the past 20 years. So far, there were 18 broker defaults on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). If the brokers are members of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), they are also suspended by this exchange. Ten other brokers either defaulted or were kicked out by the NSE between December 2020 and July 2021. Of these, five were also kicked out by the BSE. The report says most defaults have inflicted crippling losses on investors, even though the settlement guarantee ensures there is no impact on the market itself. In many cases, brokers have used investor stocks to gain leverage and take speculative positions in the derivatives market, resulting in losses. Sometimes they would return a small amount of interest in the pledged shares, but in many cases investors were unaware that their shares were pledged. For example, in 2019 Karvy Stock Broking was banned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for defaulting clients of around Rs 2,000 crore, making it one of the biggest cases in India. . Recent evictions include Sumpoorna Portfolio, Action Financial Services, Reflection Investments, Bezel Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd, Conard Securities Pvt Ltd, Arcadia Share and Stock Brokers, Star Share and Stock Brokers and Stampede Capital. This list does not include two companies, which abruptly closed their activities in the capital market of their own accord. One is IndiaNivesh, whose voluntary shutdown led to litigation between HDFC Bank and Edelweiss Custodial Services, exposing the shady practice of “funded fixed deposits” accepted by the clearing company as collateral, according to the report. In this case, the dispute is over an FD funded by Rs 100 crore, which the HDFC bank refused to honor. The other is Action Financial, which initially claimed to have carried out a voluntary shutdown, but was later kicked out by the exchange for not repaying investors’ money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/business/highest-number-of-broker-defaults-cause-crippling-losses-to-investors

