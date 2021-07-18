Chinderah Truck Stop COVID-19 Exposure Site





Chinderah truck stop at Ampol gas station (northbound) near Murwillumbah exit as possible infection site. Google maps photos NSW issued a public health alert identifying the Chinderah truck stop at the Ampol gas station (northbound), 112 Tweed Valley Way, near the Murwillumbah exit as a site of COVID-19 exposure . NSW Health was informed of the presence of confirmed cases of COVID19 at the truck stop on Tuesday July 13 and Wednesday July 14. The confirmed case is known to have used the truck drivers’ washrooms, showers and lounge, as well as the food court according to NSW Health. If you were at the truck stop on Tuesday the 13th from 8:30 p.m. to Wednesday July 14 at 7:30 a.m., you are considered a close contact and must be tested and isolated for 14 days since their last day at the site, regardless of the result, and call 1 800 943 553 unless they have already been contacted by NSW Health. Get tested The North New South Wales Local Health District is once again urging people to continue getting tested at the first sign of any symptoms of COVID-19, as Greater Sydney’s lockdown and New South Wales regional restrictions “South Wales continues,” Attribute told Lynne Weir, acting executive director, Northern NSW Local Health District. From July 4 to July 10, 3,280 COVID-19 tests were carried out among residents of the local health district of North New South Wales, up from 5,861 two weeks ago. As the current situation evolves, we strongly encourage people to come for the test at the first sign of a respiratory or cold-like illness, such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, or colds. headache. Once you’ve been tested, go straight home and self-isolate until you test negative, she said. There are many testing options available in northern NSW and over 400 across the state. A full list of your nearby testing locations can be found on the NSW Health website. We remind residents and visitors to continue to adhere to the current restrictions in the NSW region, which are: no more than 5 visitors to your home at a time

wearing a mask in non-residential indoor areas, or when using public transport, rental vehicles, taxis and carpooling services and

remain seated when consuming alcohol in an area inside non-residential premises in New South Wales.

sites must meet capacity limits of 1 person per 4 square meters, or 25 people, whichever is greater Please continue to check in using QR codes when visiting businesses or premises outside the home. Further details on these and other measures are available through the NSW Service app and https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/rules/what-you-can-do-nsw. Don’t visit the greater Sydney area unless you have a reasonable excuse. Anyone returning to their home in the New South Wales regional region from Greater Sydney must stay home for 14 days after leaving Greater Sydney. This means they have to follow the same rules that apply in Sydney by only leaving their home without a reasonable excuse (essential purchases only, going to work / education only if it cannot be done at home, exercise outdoor, emergency / medical care). Recent stories, information and updates about COVID -19 Chinderah Truck Stop COVID-19 Exposure Site NSW has issued a public health alert identifying the Chinderah truck stop at the Ampol gas station (northbound), 112 Tweed Valley Way, near the Murwillumbah exit as a possible infection site. Think BIG indie band Byron Peter Westheimer, Myocum The upcoming Byron Shire council election is a great opportunity to elect a diverse, progressive and independent council majority and break the party’s grip on the council. It’s good to see how many people and groups are reaching out … Call to reject the development of the Alidenes road We were writing to add our voice to the views of those who opposed Byron City Council’s decision to support the planning proposal to allow a rural community title subdivision of 15 3,000 m2 neighborhood lots. at 31 Alidenes Road (Echo, … Ethical investment becomes prudential Ethical investing is the idea of ​​using your money to make the world a better place rather than simply seeking the best financial return. It seeks to account for people and the planet, not just profit.

