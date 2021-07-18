How investing in a crypto ETF is different – The Royal Gazette

Altcoin exposure: the value of a basket of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is reflected by the BSX-listed Hashdex Nasday Crypto Index ETF (photograph by Rick Bowmer / AP)

When the Bermuda Stock Exchange-listed Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HDEX.BH) was launched in February this year, it was another innovative first for Bermuda, the world’s leading venture capitalist. , BSX and Clarien List Sponsor BSX Services Ltd And this has bolstered Bermuda’s reputation as an emerging specialist in fintech and digital asset management.

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF was developed by Hashdex Asset Management Ltd (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and US pending offices in Miami and New York), the largest crypto manager in Latin America with a global footprint in collaboration with the US Nasdaq (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) stock exchange.

What are ETFs, or exchange traded funds?

As their name suggests, these baskets of securities are easily tradable index trackers (benchmarks) traded in the capital markets, like a stock or a bond.

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF tracks its current benchmark, the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) co-created by Hashdex and the Nasdaq of Hashdexs 2018 HDAI version, with the new index based on the same principles of HDAI, but also with enhanced scalability designed to provide an accurate representation of the crypto investing market for institutions. Its unique methodology adjusts the weight and number of constituent assets to evolve with the emerging market for crypto asset classes.

The NCI Crypto Index currently includes six cryptocurrencies in ordered and variable percentages: bitcoin, ethereum litecoin, bitcoin cash, chainlink and stellar lumens.

ETF structures exist in thousands of variations: stocks, sectors, commodities, bonds, currencies, leverage, reverse, international, brand names, geographies, styles and new cryptocurrencies:

The most important influencers are very liquid, such as SPY, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, in the large cap growth stocks category following the S&P 500 index.

Available in small sizes

No documentation or special account

Convenience

Tax efficient

Accessibility of the margin account

Exempt from the increase short sales rule

Passive asset mix

Low transaction costs, although higher if large bid-ask spreads create illiquidity

No trail of money

Low management fees

Diversification of crypto content

Some ETFs, such as the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF, are considered more volatile, but may still be suitable for small components of a diversified portfolio.

Owning a crypto index ETF is different from taking a single digital position in bitcoin, ethereum, or other crypto.

Own individual positions on a cryptocurrency exchange

In general, the investor should open a crypto trading account on a crypto exchange or choose a broker that allows the transfer of fiat currency in (say US dollars) which can be used to purchase crypto currency.

Currently, some institutional banks will not support convert and redeem transactions into or out of cryptocurrency, while other exchanges do not allow purchases with fiat, only with other crypto.

Once your crypto exchange account is created and verified, trust funds are deposited into your account by wire transfer, bank account, or debit / credit cards which are generally not recommended because they are too expensive.

An access code is created. A cryptocurrency wallet is then selected that holds proof of your digital money by storing the public and private keys needed to buy crypto.

Your wallet also implements digital signatures authorizing each transaction. It is imperative to keep passwords and keys safe; without them you cannot unlock your wallet to access your cryptocurrency.

You’ve read the lost access stories, readers!

A storage method is then selected to securely store your crypto purchases.

Storage is free, but may be subject to some security risks:

Leave your crypto on the exchange, allowing them to store it

Set up a hot storage wallet, such as a phone app or desktop software

More security, for a price:

Set up a cold wallet, considered more secure. It is a small, portable, encrypted device that allows you to download encrypted coins and store them offline.

One can then proceed to transactions in various choices of crypto-currencies.

Indirect participation with an ETF Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index

Access to higher volume of participation, more traditional capital markets

Easier to buy and hold for many digital crypto exhibits without having to buy underlying cryptos. As of July 15, 2021, the composition of the HDEX.BH portfolio includes varying percentages of: bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, chainlink, bitcoin cash, uniswap, filecoin, stellar and US dollars.

Eliminate separate crypto accounts, wallets, secure key storage, etc.

Not anonymous in relation to crypto trading

Greater accountability and transparency through traditional monitoring of investment accounts

Avoidance of conversion to and from crypto to fiat money

Rebalancing of the underlying assets once per quarter

Additional diversification for a traditional portfolio

Security cold storage protection, with 100% of assets insured and kept in cold storage by industry leaders such as Coinbase, Fidelity and BitGo

Audited by the Big Four accounting firm and an independent board of directors.

Currently, HDEX.BH is only available to accredited investors, but expansion plans are under consideration.

On July 12, 2021, the Bermuda Stock Exchange announced the admission to its listings of another addition to the Hashdex ETF family: the Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin ETF (HBTC.BH), with listing sponsor Clarien BSX Services Ltd.

