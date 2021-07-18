Italian towns of Calabria will pay you $ 33,000 to move in





Why bother sweating out your mortgage every month when quaint postcard towns in Italy will pay you to settle there? The Italian region of Calabria is filtering out a plan to increase the populations of declining towns by offering people up to $ 33,000 to move to sleepy hamlets of less than 2,000, according to CNN. There are over seven cities to choose from, located in the mountains and on the ocean, but there are a few captures. Applicants must make a commitment to start a small business, either by taking over an existing business or creating their own. And they have to be professionals that cities are actively seeking, reports CNN. And baby boomers don’t need to apply: Applicants must be under 40 and be ready to relocate within 90 days of approval. We are working out the technical details, the exact monthly amount and duration of funds, and whether to also include slightly larger villages with up to 3,000 inhabitants, ”Gianluca Gallo, regional advisor, told CNN. “So far we have generated tremendous interest from the villages and hopefully if this first program works, more will likely follow in the years to come. “ The program has nearly a million dollars and will be launched in the coming weeks. Stefano Cellai / REDA & CO / Universal Images Group via Getty Images The project is called ‘active residence income’ and aims to boost Calabria’s appeal as a ‘southern work place’, southern Italy’s renamed version of remote working – explains Gianpietro Coppola, mayor of Altomonte, who contributed to the program. He says it’s a more focused approach to revitalizing small communities. “We want it to be a social inclusion experience,” Coppola told CNN. We want to attract people to live in the area, enjoy the surroundings, beautify unused places in the city such as conference rooms and convents with high speed internet. The program, which has over $ 850,000, will be launched in the coming weeks and applications will be available online. Small Italian communities hope to attract younger residents under the age of 40.

Stefano Cellai / REDA & CO / Universal Images Group via Getty Images More than 75 percent of Calabria’s roughly 320 towns have fewer than 5,000 people living there, according to CNN. Residents fear that some communities will disappear unless young people settle there. “The aim is to stimulate the local economy and breathe new life into small-scale communities,” said Gallo. “We want the demand for jobs to meet the supply, which is why we asked the villages to tell us what kind of professionals they were lacking in order to attract specific workers.

