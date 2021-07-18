Large contrarian investor sold Apple, Microsoft Stock, bought Pfizer and Merck





Hexavest of Montreal reduced its positions in Apple and Microsoft stocks and increased its positions in Pfizer and Merck in the second quarter. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images



A large Canadian investor made big changes to his portfolio in the second quarter. Hexavest of Montreal reduced its positions in



Apple



(ticker: AAPL) and



Microsoft



(MSFT) and bought more



Pfizer



(PFE) and



Merck



(MRK) in the first trimester. Hexavest disclosed the transactions, among other things, in a form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hexavest, a contrarian investor, has $ 4.2 billion in assets under management. He did not respond to a request for comment. From August 2012 to February 2021, Eaton Vance owned 49% of Hexavest. In May, the Canadian financial services giant Mouvement Desjardins agreed to purchase all of Hexavest, an agreement that should be concluded around September 1. Hexavest sold 86,354 shares of Apple to end the second quarter with 417,777 shares of the iPhone maker. Apple stock managed to gain 3.2% in the first half of the year, a far cry from the 14.4% rise in



S & P500 Index.



So far in the third quarter, Apple stock has gained 6.9%, against a 0.7% increase in the index. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow. Apple shares hit record highs this month. We named CEO Tim Cook to our list of the best CEOs. Cook added new product categories while strengthening the links between Apple’s hardware, software and service offerings, we noted. Barrons also believes Apple could face federal and state lawsuits alleging anti-competitive practices from its App Store. Hexavest sold 60,202 Microsoft shares at the end of June with 328,870 shares of the software giant. Microsoft stock has climbed 21.8% in the first quarter, and so far in the third, it has managed a gain of 3.6%. Earlier this month, Microsoft’s $ 10 billion JEDI contract with the Department of Defense was canceled. CEO Satya Nadella, who was also on our top CEO list, told us that digital technology will be the key to resilience and transformation. Microsoft recently agreed to buy a security software company. Hexavest increased its holdings in Pfizer and Merck shares, buying an additional 101,784 and 48,611 shares respectively, to end the second quarter with 612,517 and 223,867 shares of the pharmaceutical giants. Both are lagging behind the market this year. Pfizer stock rose 6.4% in the first half and gained 3.0% so far in July, while Merck stock has remained stable in the first half and has remained stable so far in July also. Pfizer has been pushing for recalls with its Covid-19 vaccine, but agencies want more data. The company has already started a trial for a recall. Pfizers Albert Bourla was also on our top CEO list, and we credit him with a highly effective vaccine delivered in one year, breaking the previous four-year record. Merck competes with Pfizer in the pediatric vaccine market. Merck has reached a deal to sell its investigational Covid-19 antiviral drug to the US government for $ 1.2 billion, if the drug receives emergency use authorization. JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained an overweight rating on Merck in a July 13 report, noting that Keytruda represents the key pillar of the company’s growth, and we see Keytruda increasing both the figure business and operating margins / profits over the next few quarters / years. . Keytruda is a treatment for cancer. Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, known as insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other personalities. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory bodies. Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.

