The Lovejoy village market holds its inauguration





BUFFALO, NY It had been a long time since the Lovejoy Village Market had come, but after a year of shutdown by the pandemic, the storefront at 1212 East Lovejoy Street has finally opened. Eager shoppers came out, despite the rain, to celebrate the opening of markets on Saturday and to pick up merchandise, including options the region has not had access to for a while. What would you like to know Lovejoy Village Market held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday

Stopped by the pandemic, the market can finally offer new options to Lovejoy, where markets and healthy options are scarce

The opening of the market was a response to polls conducted by the Lovejoy Village Association which found residents want a place to produce and healthy alternatives.

The Marketplace is the latest addition to Lovejoy’s revitalization We feel like the community has been a food desert since Tops on Broadway closed and we can’t go to any store around here to buy fresh produce or cold cuts or freshly sliced ​​dairy products at affordable prices. said Colleen Russell, president of the Lovejoy Village Association. So we were thrilled to be able to provide this to our community. She added that the wait was high, but it was worth the wait. And thanks to Rich Products and the Toronto Blue Jays, the association was able to set up a concession stand with all profits going to the market. Another attribute that makes this market so special is that it is the first known of its kind in the city, a non-profit market that will not only invest its income in the community, but also provide a space for local artisans to sell their goods. products. The Marketplace is the latest addition to Lovejoy’s revitalization, as the village association has worked hard to incorporate establishments that benefit the interests and well-being of its residents. Originally we started with the art center we have across the street where we teach kids art twice a week with different projects, said Ricky McTier, volunteer at the Lovejoy Village Association. So the market looks more like an extension of our art center. The opening of markets, a symbol of unity between the community and its local representatives. Polls conducted by the association found that residents of Lovejoy voted more favorably for a place to buy fresh produce and healthy options in their community. With affordable essentials and even cafe-style offerings, the market has something for everyone. The revival of villages shows how people have spoken, and more importantly, how they are heard. Lovejoy District Council member Bryan Bollman was on hand to present the village association with a town proclamation, and he says there is more to come to the area depending on what the people want and need them most. This has been in the works for a while and I can feel the momentum building up, ”said Bryan Bollman, Lovejoy District Council member. “We have opened the village market right now, we have the Lovejoy brewery leading the way, just across the street. they have the art studio. So there are things happening in Lovejoy. And as an advisor, I’m going to do whatever I can to help organize this. The Lovejoy Village Market will operate Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

