Harsh Goenka’s Zomato tweet sparks debate over success of loss-making unicorn IPO
With Zomato’s mega initial public offering (IPO) ending in an exceptional oversubscription on Friday, RPG Enterprises president Harsh Goenka took a hit on the success of the food ordering and delivery company. Speaking to Twitter, Goenka said he was looking to launch an app like Zomato or its competitor Swiggy and would deliver food at a 40% discount with a loss of “only” 3000 crores.
He further added that “if you think the loss is less, I will give you a 60% discount.” 1 lakh crore. “
Twitter user Ashok Ramachandran said: “I was sharing the exact same thing with my friend’s gentleman. Absolutely respect what all these companies are doing and don’t be offended. But bewildered. People are investing in something that is not even tangible. “
Zomato has secured offers for 2,751.25 crore of shares against 71.92 crore of shares, according to stock market data released on Friday. The IPO is India’s largest since March 2020.
Institutional investors, who had shied away during the first two days of the IPO, made several offers on the number of shares reserved for them.
While qualified institutional buyers or QIBs offered almost 52 times their quota, non-institutional investors bought 640 crore shares against their quota of 19.43 crore.
Retail investors bid 7.45 times against the 12.96 crore shares reserved for them.
The IPO has already generated a lot of buzz among institutional and retail investors, given the rapid growth of Zomato in recent years. However, part of the market is worried about valuations as Zomato is still recording losses at the net level,
Zomato Mega IPO
The initial public offering was opened for subscription on July 14 in a price range of 72-76 per share. It closed on Friday.
Zomato has already mobilized 4,196.51 crore from 186 main investors on July 13, one day before the opening of the issue. The size of the IPO was reduced to 5,178.49 crore from 9,375 crore earlier.
The company, backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co, is the first in a long list of unicorn Indian startups to launch an IPO. It is also the first among Indian online food aggregators.
Incorporated in 2008, Zomato operates in 525 cities in India, with 3,89,932 active restaurant listings as well as a presence in 23 countries outside of India.
