Austin-Bergstrom International Airport sees rebound as America strengthens

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is one of the hottest airports in the United States. Airlines are adding new services to the airport and American Airlines continues to build a target city outside the airport. As the city grows, air services are also expected to expand. 2021 is turning out to be a pivotal year for the rebound in airport air traffic.

Austin Airlines Market Share

Before July, here is the distribution of seats in Austin by airline:

Southwest Airlines: 36% American Airlines: 21% Delta Air Lines: 13% United Airlines: 11% Alaska Airlines: 5% Spirit Airlines: 5% JetBlue: 3% Lightening: 3% Border: 2% Other: 1%

Here is the respective capacity of each airline from July 2019 ″

Southwest Airlines: 35% American Airlines: 16% United Airlines: 13% Delta Air Lines: 13% Border airlines: 6% Spirit Airlines: 6% Alaska Airlines: 3% JetBlue: 3% Lightening: 1% Other: 4%

Note that some airlines flew in the summer of 2019 to Austin that do not currently serve the airport. Examples include British Airways and Lufthansa, which have suspended passenger operations due to the crisis and travel restrictions.

American Airlines’ impressive growth

Compared to July 2019, American Airlines recorded an impressive five capacity point growth to consolidate itself as the airport’s second largest carrier. Delta Air Lines also sees Austin as one of its target cities, and the two airlines clashed in late 2019. However, American has started to take an impressive lead.

At 21% market share, American Airlines has not finished. Eight new routes and four seasonal routes were launched this summer by the airline, but ten new domestic flights and four new international flights will begin this fall. American Airlines will reach up to 75 daily departures from AUS to more destinations ultimately.

However, US growth has wider ramifications. As for Alaska Airlines, the carrier also plans to expand to Austin this year. The airline has launched a new daily service to Boise and will serve Palm Springs later this winter. Alaska Airlines is leveraging both its strength on the West Coast and American Airlines’ strong point-of-sale position in Austin as the engine for its growth outside of Austin.

Resumption and start of international links

Although subject to change, more international routes are coming to Austin. The carrier SkyTeam and close partner of the Delta Air Lines joint venture, KLM, has loaded a service to Amsterdam from March 28, 2022. The airline plans to operate three weekly flights from the city on Airbus A330-300s from 292 places. The airline previously planned to launch these flights in 2020.

In addition, British Airways could resume service to London-Heathrow from August 30 at the earliest. This could be postponed depending on the UK reopening and any potential changes in US border policy, which currently prohibits foreign nationals from Europe from entering the United States.

Lufthansa, which flies to Austin from Frankfurt, could return from September 1, at the earliest. Like British Airways, it will need to consider the overall travel environment and the nature of the restrictions before deciding to resume the long-haul route.

Air Canada could resume service on September 10 at the earliest, while WestJet is expected to return on May 1, 2022. There is talk of reopening the US-Canada border for non-essential travel later this summer, but that remains to be seen .

Growth of other airlines in Austin

In terms of seating capacity, preliminary calendars place Austin’s seating capacity in July 2021 at just 5% lower than the same month in 2019. This is the smallest drop in capacity compared to months in the past. ‘before the crisis since the beginning of the crisis. Air transport is coming back.

Southwest Airlines flies to a record 38 cities this summer, indicating that it is also ready to fight for passengers from Austin. This includes service to Burbank, Miami, Minneapolis, Chicago (ORD), Orange County, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento.

Allegiant, which is expanding with a new base in November, added new service to Bozeman and Northwest Arkansas. Meanwhile, Amarillo, Sioux Falls, Provo, Louisville, Springfield, Orange County, and Tulsa will begin in November.

Spirit Airlines launched the Pensacola service and brought back flights from Cancun and Detroit. Newark will return this month, while the Chicago and New Orleans service will return in September. However, the airline has permanently discontinued service to Nashville, Baltimore and Denver from Austin.

One of the newer routes in Austin’s portfolio is service to Honolulu on Hawaii Airlines. Using 278-seat Airbus A330-200s, the airline began twice-weekly non-stop flights to Hawaii, but then upgraded them to three weekly flights for the summer season.

Growth in Austin is expected to continue. As business travel continues to return, the airport is gearing up for the arrival of new services this fall and expanding to accommodate future growth. Stay tuned for more information on Austin’s planned infrastructure growth to handle all new airlines.

In the short term, the airport expects to see August 2021 capacity almost equal to 2019 capacity levels and slightly above 2019 levels in September. This will obviously depend on the return of international long-haul non-stop service and continued domestic growth.